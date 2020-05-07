Southern's Wilt named All-State

OAKLAND — Southern’s Bryson Wilt was named third-team All-State earlier this week by the Maryland Basketball Coaches Association.
The only area player named to the list, Wilt, a guard, helped guide the Rams to a 22-3 record and a spot in the Maryland Class 1A final four in College Park for the second time in as many years.
“Bryson is a warrior, he plays from beginning to end,” Rams head coach Tom Bosley said. “He’s good, he’s one of the top players in the area for sure.”
Area coaches agree with Bosley, they voted Wilt WestMac Player of the Year after the season’s conclusion.
A tenacious defender and floor general, Wilt was crucial in Southern’s biggest win of the season over Surratsville, 59-58, to book a trip to the Xfinity Center.
Wilt came alive in the fourth quarter that night, drilling a pair of crucial three-pointers in the frame to finish with 12 points. The senior doesn’t often look for his own shot, but when he gets an opportunity he converts on that end more often than not.
But Wilt is most known for his work on the defensive end of the floor, as he spends most of his energy chasing the opponent’s best player around under Southern’s own basket.
The season may not have ended with a banner due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but the last memory was about as good as the Rams could’ve hoped given the circumstances. The final time Wilt stepped on the floor he and his Southern teammates cut down the nets, an experience that will last for the senior despite not getting a chance at a state championship.
Alex Rychwalski is a sports writer for the Cumberland Times-News. You can follow him on Twitter at @arychwal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.