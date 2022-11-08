Gentlemen,
Thank you for your excellent article (“The Modern Wing-T Offense,” Oct. 27) on the history and explanation of the Wing-T offense. As an ardent fan and lover of the game of football, I found your article to be most interesting and informative.
Local high school fans and parents alike should find it very educational. Sixty-five years ago, when I graduated from high school, the Split-T formation was considered to be somewhat revolutionary. The game has certainly evolved over the years.
The two of you certainly did your homework on this article, and I appreciated reading the comments of all the current high school coaches.
Thanks, and keep up the good work.
Robert Powell,LaVale
