Gentlemen,

Thank you for your excellent article (“The Modern Wing-T Offense,” Oct. 27) on the history and explanation of the Wing-T offense. As an ardent fan and lover of the game of football, I found your article to be most interesting and informative.

Local high school fans and parents alike should find it very educational. Sixty-five years ago, when I graduated from high school, the Split-T formation was considered to be somewhat revolutionary. The game has certainly evolved over the years.

The two of you certainly did your homework on this article, and I appreciated reading the comments of all the current high school coaches.

Thanks, and keep up the good work.

Robert Powell,LaVale

