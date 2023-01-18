SHORT GAP, W.Va. — The Frankfort High cross country team would like to thank all our sponsors, runners, and helpers that helped to make the Annual Jingle Run a success.
We would like to give a special thanks to Fort Ashby Primary School for graciously allowing the usage of their facility. We hope that we can continue to make a positive impact on the lives of students through the encouragement of running. We would like to recognize the following businesses for their generous sponsorship of our race and program:
ACT Federal Credit Union; Allegany Orthodontics; All Seasons Landscaping; Belt Paving Inc; Brookedale Farm; Cameo Salon; Carl Belt Inc.; Cathy Carpenter Insurance Agency; CSX Cumberland Locomotive Shop; Cumberland Valley Athletic Club; Curtis’ Coney Island Famous Weiners.
Day’s Salvage Yard; Dig Deep Brewery; Fairview Farms Reeses Mill; The Final Touch; First National Bank of Romney; First United Bank & Trust; Fort Ashby Lion’s Club; Fox’s Pizza Den of Keyser; Full Gospel Seventh Day Baptist Church; Grady’s 1-Stop.
Hayward Wilson Insurance Agency; Health Matters; Hindman-Urban Financial Group of Wells Fargo Advisors; Higson’s Farm; Hunter Douglas; Jacobs Electric; Livengood Agency; Miller Motor Sports; Minnich’s Flower Shop.
Potomac Valley Hospital-WVU Medicine; Progressive Physical Therapy & Rehabilitation Center; The Reeded Edge Inc.; Ridge Top Garden Apiary; Romney Cycle Center; Route 28 Bar & Grill; S & S Electric Inc.; TNJFERG of Ashburn Va.
Dr. Russell Tritapoe; UPMC-Western Maryland Hospital; Wayne’s Meats; Weaver Plumbing and Heating; WEPCO Federal Credit Union; The Wheelhouse Academy.
Juan Phillips,
Frankfort cross country coach
