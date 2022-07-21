Clear to partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable..
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: July 22, 2022 @ 10:10 pm
As a senior member of Bishop Walsh’s 1967 Potomac Valley Conference and Cumberland City championship team, I want to thank Ty Johnson for returning football to Haystack Mountain!
Pat O’Rourke
Lancaster, Ohio
