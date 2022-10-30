CAYFL title games on TV Tuesday
SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Sunday’s Cumberland Area Youth Football League championship games will be televised Tuesday evening on Atlantic Broadband Channel 20 at 6 p.m.
The Division II title game between Mountain Ridge and the Patriots will be shown first followed by the Division I championship clash between Ridgeley and the Patriots.
The games can also be seen in HD Streaming on Roku, Chromecast, Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV. Add the “Boxcast” Channel and find Commercial Video within Boxcast. The games are also available in HD at commercialvideoservices.com.
The games will also be archived on the streaming platforms and available to view anytime after that.
Pen-Mar League to meet
CUMBERLAND — The Pen-Mar WV Baseball League will meet Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Personal Best sporting goods store on National Highway in the Narrows.
Discussion of the recently completed season, which saw the Oakland Oaks finish second in the Maryland Semi-Pro State Tournament, dropping a 1-0 game against Carroll County in the finals, as well as plans for the 2023 season are on the agenda.
The Oaks and Cumberland Orioles qualified for the playoffs in their first season since the merger with the Fayette County (Pa.) League. The Oaks finished second in the league playoffs.
Winter sports rosters, skeds requested
CUMBERLAND — Area high school head coaches or athletic directors are requested to provide the Times-News with team schedules and rosters for the upcoming winter sports seasons when available.
Schedules and rosters may be emailed to jlandes@times-news.com, arychwalski@times-news.com, jkendall@times-news.com or kbennett@times-news.com.
They can also be faxed to 301-722-5270, or mailed to Cumberland Times-News C/O Sports Department, P.O. Box 1662, Cumberland, MD, 21501.
