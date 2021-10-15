Allegany Homecoming tickets on sale next week
CUMBERLAND — Allegany Homecoming tickets will be on sale at the school on Monday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. until till 1 p.m. in the front lobby of the school.
Tickets are $8.
Junior Striders hosting Halloween Fun Run
FROSTBURG — The Junior Striders will host a one mile Halloween Fun Run for all interested elementary and middle school runners.
Athletes may, but do not have to run in costume and parents are welcome to participate. The event starts at the Mountain Ridge Bus Entrance at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26. Treats will be distributed to all runners.
Stewart leads Northern JV to 14-0 win
OAKLAND — Liam Stewart passed for one touchdown and ran for another to lead the Northern junior varsity to a 14-0 victory at Southern Wednesday afternoon at Rams Stadium.
Stewart threw a 19-yard strike to Billy Durst and then hit Timmy Folk on the two-point conversion to give Northern an 8-0 lead in the first quarter.
The eight-point lead stood until Stewart's 10-yard run early in the fourth quarter. He finished with 65 yards on seven carries and was 6 of 8 passing for 77 yards.
Jared Graham added 35 yards on nine carries and was the defense's leading tackler. Durst had two catches for 28 yards.
Northern (1-1) hosts Fort Hill on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
FSU Sports Award winners announced
FROSTBURG — The Frostburg Sports Awards, presented by Bobcat Pride, honor the top performances over the past week in Bobcat athletics.
Keely Knotts was named female athlete of the week after scoring her first two collegiate goals in the week. Her first goal came against West Virginia Wesleyan of an assist from Audra Curtin in the second half. Then against Glenville State, she roofed a shot into the top of the net on an assist from Lela Clark.
Brian Parker earned coach of the week for the second straight week for women's soccer's two victories, 3-1 over WVWC and 3-0 over GSC. The team now stands eight points clear at the top of the MEC North Division standings with an 8-2-1 overall record and 7-1-1 in the MEC.
