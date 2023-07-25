Hot Stove Fall sign ups under way
CUMBERLAND — Hot Stove League Fall baseball sign ups are under way.
Eligible players are ages 13 to 15 as of April 30, 2024.
Nelson/Cunningham golf tourney Aug. 4
CUMBERLAND — The 30th annual Ozzie Nelson/Mick Cunningham golf tournament for the benefit of Mountain Ridge High School Athletics will be held Friday, Aug. 4, at the Cumberland Country Club with a 1 p.m. shotgun start.
Hole sponsors and/or for prize donations should contact Bob Nelson at 240-727-0970.
In recognition of 30 years of the tournament, friends of Mountain Ridge High School will have a chance to contribute a $30 donation. Checks should be made out to MRHS to the school at 100 Grasmick Lane, Frostburg, Md., 21532.
There will be a large sign displayed inside Miner stadium during the fall 2023 season with the names and short messages of all who have contributed.
Please include your name and message you would like on the sign. The sign will also be available to donors at Cumberland Country Club the day of the tournament and throughout the fall season in the stadium.
Dapper Dan Fall Ball deadline Aug. 6
CUMBERLAND — Fall Ball for Dapper Dan Little League is under way until Sunday, Aug. 6, and it is for major and minor division players 7 to 12 years old as of April 30, 2023.
Fall Ball is open to any player in the Tri-State area. Participation in the Dapper Dan 2023 spring season isn’t required to participate.
Practice times and games will be determined after the rosters have been assembled. Practices usually start in mid-August with games in September through early October.
There has to be enough participants sign up to hold a fall season. If not enough sign up for either division, registration money will be refunded.
For more information or to sign up, go online at www.leaguelineup.com/dapperdan. There is a registration fee.
Md. bear hunt applications accepted
ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is now accepting applications for the 2023 black bear hunt lottery. Successful applicants will receive a permit valid for the six-day hunting season October 23-28 in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett and Washington counties.
The annual bear hunt, now in its 20th year, is an important management tool used to slow the increase of Maryland’s black bear population and limit expansion of Maryland bears into the eastern suburbs and cities. The department will once again issue 950 permits this year.
“Maryland is home to a healthy black bear population that is managed with sound science,” said Wildlife and Heritage Service Acting Director Karina Stonesifer. “The yearly hunt is an important part of how we maintain the bear population to ensure the species is there for future generations.”
Hunters may apply for the lottery online or at one of more than 250 hunting and fishing license agents across the state. Hunters need a valid DNR ID number to participate.
All entries must be completed by 11:59 p.m. Aug. 31 and must be accompanied by a $15 nonrefundable application fee. Only one application per person will be accepted — submitting duplicates can result in disqualification and forfeiture. The drawing will be held Sept. 6, and winners will be notified shortly thereafter.
When applying for a permit, hunters can make voluntary contributions to the Black Bear Damage Reimbursement Fund, which directly reimburses Maryland farmers who have suffered agricultural damage caused by bears. The fund has paid more than $130,000 since its establishment in 1996.
Fall schedules, rosters requested
CUMBERLAND — Area high school athletic directors or head coaches of fall sports teams are requested to provide the Times-News with copies of their team schedules and numerical rosters when available.
Schedules and rosters may be emailed to sports@times-news.com, jlandes@times-news.com, arychwalski@times-news.com or jkendall@times-news.com, faxed to the sports department at 301-722-5270, or mailed to the Times-News Sports Department, P.O. Box 1662, Cumberland, 21501.
