FROSTBURG — Frostburg State has made scheduling updates in four sports due to weather or virus protocols.
Wednesday's home softball doubleheader with Shepherd University has been postponed due to rain and Saturday's home twinbill with Notre Dame (Ohio) has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.
Wednesday's men's home lacrosse game with Alderson Broaddus has been rescheduled for Sunday at 3 p.m.
Sunday's tennis match at West Virginia Wesleyan has been rescheduled for Tuesday, April 20, at 3 p.m.
The Acrobatics and Tumbling team will compete at West Virginia Wesleyan on Monday at 6 p.m. and will host West Liberty on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Mountain Ridge vs. Allegany football game information
FROSTBURG — Mountain Ridge hosts Allegany in high school football on Friday evening with kickoff set for 5 p.m.
The gates and ticket booth at Miner Stadium will open at 3 p.m. All available tickets will be sold at this time.
Once the stadium's capacity has been reached in accordance with Maryland COVID-19 protocols, the gates will be closed.
The game can be viewed on the NFHS network for a fee. Access can be reached at nfhsnetwork.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.