SHORT GAP, W.Va. — It will be a battle of the unbeatens this evening at Frankfort Stadium as the Falcons put their 3-0 record on the line against superstar quarterback Keon Padmore-Johnson and West Virginia Class AAA’s No. 1 ranked team Spring Mills.
Keyser looks to string a pair of wins together as the Golden Tornado play host to Nicholas County after defeating Class AAA Washington last Friday.
Petersburg was initially supposed to travel to rival Moorefield, but the game was canceled because of a positive COVID-19 case with “an individual associated with Moorefield High School and the Moorefield High School football team,” according to Hardy County Schools. Instead, the Vikings will host Class AA undefeated Independence. The Yellow Jackets are hopeful their game next Friday at Berkeley Springs will be played.
Hampshire will also play at home, hosting Brooke.
All games this evening kick off at 7 p.m.
East Hardy looks to move to 4-0 tomorrow when it travels to Ohio to take on Shadyside. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.
Spring Mills (3-0) at Frankfort (3-0)
The offense did its job, and the defense did more than its fair share of work, as Frankfort routed Berkeley Springs last week, 41-0.
The Falcons, ranked No. 3 in Class AA in the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission points standings, forced three turnovers — two interceptions and a fumble recovery — and jumped out to a 35-0 halftime lead in the victory. Cole Hiett led the offense with 98 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns. Jansen Moreland tacked on 70 yards on the ground and a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs.
The shutout was Frankfort’s second of the season, shutting out Hampshire 46-0 to open the campaign.
The Falcon defense will have its hands full this evening trying to contain Padmore-Johnson, who had seven touchdowns by his lonesome in each of Spring Mills’ first two games against Washington (55-42) and Hampshire (55-7). Last week, Padmore-Johnson increased his touchdown total to 18 on the year with two passing scores and a pair of rushing touchdowns in the Cardinals’ 55-28 win over Jefferson, as he passed for 167 yards and ran for 144.
Nicholas County (1-2) at Keyser (2-1)
Head coach Derek Stephen and the Golden Tornado got back to their winning ways last week, bouncing back from a 35-12 loss to Class AA No. 2 Oak Glen with a 55-35 win over Washington.
Drae Allen led the charge to the end zone, rushing 16 times for 112 yards and four touchdowns, two of which came late in the contest to extend Keyser’s lead and put the game to bed. Zion Powell served as the change-of-pace back, tallying 136 yards on 13 carries. Gavin Root put in another excellent performance under center, going 6 of 9 through the air for 123 yards and a touchdown while rushing nine times for 97 yards as Keyser amassed 620 total yards.
Despite a sub-.500 record, Nicholas County’s point differential is just minus 4, with a 16-14 win over Wyoming East sandwiched between a 29-27 loss to Shady Spring and a 26-22 defeat to Lincoln last week.
The Golden Tornado won last year’s meeting with Nicholas County in a rout, 63-0.
Independence (3-0) at Petersburg (2-1)
Donny Evans got his second win in his second stint as Petersburg football coach in emphatic fashion, as Cody Nuzum passed for four touchdowns and rushed for a pair of scores in the Vikings’ 41-20 win over Pocahontas County last week.
Nuzum rushed for a team-high 142 yards on 17 attempts while passing for 123 on 6 of 11 attempts. Peyton Day added 120 yards on 14 carries as the Vikings ran for 309 yards while limiting Pocahontas County to 53 yards on 29 tries and holding a 432-253 edge in total offense.
Independence will prove to be a tough customer, as the Patriots have sizeable wins over Pikeview (71-0), River View (55-8) and Shady Spring (56-8).
Brooke (1-2) at Hampshire (1-2)
Continuing the area trend of big performances from quarterbacks, Alex Hott rushed for four touchdowns and passed for a pair of scores as Hampshire picked up its first win since Oct. 26, 2018, with a 58-6 victory over Buckhannon-Upshur.
Trevor Sardo caught both of Hott’s touchdown passes and Christian Hicks caught a fourth-quarter touchdown pass from Easton Shanholtz.
Brooke won its season opener over Hedgesville, 40-7, before falling to Point Pleasant (51-13) and Albert Gallatin, of Uniontown, Pennsylvania, (28-19).
East Hardy (2-0) at Shadyside, Ohio (1-3)
East Hardy has yet to allow a point, picking up a 33-0 win over Petersburg and a 6-0 win over Moorefield two weeks ago. The Cougars’ game last week with Meadow Bridge was canceled due to a change in the West Virginia COVID metrics map.
Shadyside lost to West Virginia Class A standout Wheeling Central Catholic last week, 35-17.
Kyle Bennett is a sports reporter for the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @KyleBennettCTN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.