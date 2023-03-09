FROSTBURG — While not uncommon to see two dominant halves of basketball, it's far rarer for each team to dominate one half.
St. John's used its tenacious defense to build a 22-point lead, but Catholic, in its maiden appearance at the Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament, outscored the Cadets, 41-25, after halftime.
The end result was a photo finish, but St. John's held off a furious Catholic comeback thanks to a key Malik Mack 3-pointer to win 60-57 in Game 3 of the 61st ACIT on Thursday night.
"I thought we came out really strong, focused, and I was really pleased with the start to build a lead against a really good team," St. John's head coach Pat Behan said. "I thought, defensively, we were engaged. Locked in. Second half, we didn't do as good a job on the boards.
"They came back, hit some shots. We knew they were a really good team. They won 33 games for a reason this year. We knew they wouldn't go down without a fight. Fortunately we made enough free throws and made enough shots to come away with the win."
The third matchup of the day at Frostburg State pitted the two winningest teams in the field: Catholic (33-3) of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and St. John's (31-3) of Washington, D.C.
The Cadets also hold the distinction as the only ACIT team ranked nationally in the latest ESPN SCNext Top 25, coming in at No. 14 on Monday. They're also the squad with the tournament's highest-touted player, 6-foot-9 junior Donovan Freeman, ranked No. 29 in the country in the 247Sports Composite.
St. John's has had a knack for finding big shots when it needed them — like the layup Daquan Davis made to down Paul VI in the Washington Catholic Athletic Association championship game two weeks ago.
It made one again on Thursday night.
Down by more than 20 points in the fourth quarter, Catholic trimmed its deficit to 46-37 entering the decider after an offensive explosion by CJ McPherson, who torched the Cadets defense with 16 points in the third period.
Catholic continued to chip away, and a Josiah Rickards pull-up jumper got the Crusaders within 53-48 with 2:40 to play.
Out of a timeout, Mack rose for a long 3-pointer from the top of the key, and it was nothing but net. From there, Catholic never got closer than five points until a late 3 in garbage time.
"Malik is a kid that's been through it for four years," Behan said of Mack, who finished with 14 points. "The calming influence where sometimes if a play breaks down, you still have the trust that he's going to make the right decision and hit a big shot. He did that tonight again."
St. John's, which led 14-5 after the opening quarter, used its defense and rebounding to manhandle Catholic prior to intermission. By halftime, the Cadets' lead had ballooned to 35-14.
Freeman was an integral part of the St. John's defense on all three levels.
The junior forward headed the Cadets' full-court press, a rare sight for a big man. Freeman is so athletic that he could disrupt in the backcourt and still have time to recover and defend in the paint.
Catholic had no answer for Freeman or Zyion Chase — the duo finished with 15 points each. Chase pulled down 11 rebounds for a double-double, and Freeman tallied seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks.
"We try to use Donovan in different situations," Behan said. "The press to maybe create some opportunities from a deflection or a steal, just to get his motor running.
"Offensively, we like to use him in ball screens or inside. Their big kid (Kosi Mgbejiofor) got two early fouls, so we tried really attacking the paint. ... The second half, they started being more aggressive and physical."
McPherson finished with 22 points, 19 after halftime, to lead all scorers, and Rickards joined him in double figures with 10 points. McPherson also made four 3-pointers.
Catholic won the rebounding battle 36-30. St. John's had more assists, 10-6, and three fewer turnovers, 17-14.
Catholic will take on Bishop Walsh at 5:45 p.m. on Friday. St. John's draws WCAC rival DeMatha at 9:15 p.m.
"We came here to win three games. We're 1-0," he said. "In addition to being successful on the court, it's a great opportunity to bond one more time as a team, coaches, players. We get a lot of time off the court, really going to be able to enjoy themselves. Just be away from home, be kids, but once we step foot on the floor we mean business. Our goal is to win a championship."
