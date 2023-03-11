FROSTBURG — St. John's got off to a fast start offensively, but their defense sealed the 76-62 win over Gonzaga in the Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament (ACIT) third place game Saturday night at Bobcat Arena.
The Cadets (31-4) only allowed two points in the first six minutes of the fourth quarter, helping them seal the win.
"Incredibly proud of our team and everyone involved," St. John's head coach Patrick Behan said. "Not many teams finish their season with a victory. For us to do that and send the seniors out properly, I'm very happy."
The Eagles (26-10) kept it close the first three quarters before struggling offensively in the final eight minutes.
Each team had a standout player offensively in the first quarter. Daquan Davis led St. John's with 14 points. He shot 5 for 6 from the field and 4 for 5 from deep for the Cadets.
"Daquan hasn't played the last four games," Behan said. "We knew he was gonna come out hungry. He did what he does. Plays aggressive, confident and he took a lot of good shots early."
Thomas Batties led Gonzaga early with 12 points. He made all five of his shots including a pair of 3s.
Davis helped St. John's take an 8-2 lead before Gonzaga responded with a 7-3 run to make it 11-9. The teams went back and forth scoring with neither team leading by more than four the rest of the quarter.
"We didn't rebound great," Behan said. "That's been an issue of ours at times. We're begging to get a few stops in a row and get out in transition. I think that was the difference."
A layup by Davis gave the Cadets a 25-21 lead after one.
The Eagles outscored St. John's 8-6 to open the second quarter, cutting their deficit to 31-29 with 5:20 left in the half. The Cadets responded with a 10-4 run to extend their lead to 41-33 with 1:08 left. St. John's took a 44-35 lead into halftime.
"We were very efficient offensively," Behan said. "We knew, however, they were gonna guard our ball screens, we'd have answers for them. We're the one's in control of this game."
Davis hit a 3-pointer early in the third quarter to push the Cadets lead to 49-39. Gonzaga responded with a 9-3 run and cut its deficit to 52-48.
St. John's outscored the Eagles 7-5 to end the quarter and lead 59-53.
After a put back by Derek Dixon early in the fourth quarter, Gonzaga was held off the scoreboard until the 3:30 mark. The Eagles did not make a field goal until the 2:32 mark when Ryan Sabol made a layup.
"Anytime you get this late in the year, the teams that do best in February and March have that toughness about them," Behan said.
Davis led St. John's with 22 points. Malik Mack scored 19 points and surpassed the 1,000 career point mark in the first half. He also had five rebounds and three assists.
"Heck of a career from Malik," Behan said. "I knew he wanted to go out on top with a win against a rival."
Donavan Freeman scored 13 points while Devin Toatley added 10.
Gonzaga's Batties led all scorers with 23 points and seven rebounds. Nykolas Lewis scored 15 with seven rebounds and Dixon scored 11 points with five rebounds and four assists.
The Cadets season comes to an end that began with a 15-game winning streak.
"It was a heck of a tournament," Behan said. "They don't treat anybody better. Nobody treats the teams or players better than the ACIT."
