POTOMAC PARK — Garrett County Post 71/208/204 head coach Phil Carr and St. Mary’s Post 255 skipper Steve Zumpano have made a habit of staging their reunions in championship games.
The last time the Northern graduates and former Frostburg State roommates met on the diamond, their respective squads were playing in Funkstown for the American Legion state title. St. Mary’s would go on to win states, take the region and reach the World Series.
This time, the Western Maryland Appalachian Mountain Classic crown was at stake, and once again, Zumpano’s team had the edge. St. Mary’s used a seven-run fourth inning to rout Garrett, 13-5, on Sunday.
“At this point you’re running on fumes,” Carr said. “Give them credit. They hit the ball. Tanner (Haskiell) was pounding the strike zone, but they hit the ball. ... They had a couple big two-out hits.
“(Zumpano) says he’s 0-4 in his league, and he’s like, ‘We’re probably going to come up here and not be very good.’ And now he wins the thing.”
Garrett County entered the final game 3-1 in the tournament after getting revenge against Berkeley Post 14, 14-10, in the semifinals. St. Mary’s didn’t drop a game all weekend, defeating Bedford Post 113 in the Final Four to race into the title bout 4-0.
It isn’t the same St. Mary’s team that won the Mid-Atlantic Region title in Asheboro, North Carolina, and went 2-1 at the World Series in Shelby, but they can still swing it.
With just one returning player on the roster, St. Mary’s racked up 13 hits, right-handed pitcher Gabe Moltumyr threw four solid innings and Caleb Bean tossed two scoreless to give Post 255 the title.
“For me, this is a homecoming to come up here, and end up playing Phil again after playing him in states,” Zumpano said. “Baseball karma is kind of a funny thing sometimes. I wouldn’t have dreamed that we’d be in the finals again playing each other, especially after the start we had.”
It was back-and-forth at the onset.
Haskiell got himself some run support with a two-out RBI flair in the first, and St. Mary’s responded with a two-spot in the bottom half.
Garrett regained the lead with three runs in the second — Easton Rhoten knocked in a pair and Jamison Warnick plated one — but again, St. Mary’s retook the edge with four runs in the bottom half.
Andrew Peed crushed a two-out, bases-clearing triple for St. Mary’s during the second-inning blitz.
After Garrett trimmed the deficit to 6-5 with another RBI base knock by Haskiell, St. Mary’s blew the game open for good with a seven-run frame in the fourth inning — all seven runs were with two outs.
From there, Garrett couldn’t wage a response and finished the tournament in second place.
“Phil does such a super job, anytime you play against his team they’re going to be a well-coached group of guys,” Zumpano said. “They have great players: Zach Hallenbeck, Chance Ritchey, Will Moon. They’re just a great team.
“It’s just one of those weekends where you get on a roll. We’re missing about five starters, and we just had guys step up. Next guy up kind of mentality. This is the best game, as far as hitting-wise, we’ve put on. We’ve been struggling this year up to this tournament.”
Warnick led the Garrett line-up batting 3 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored. Haskiell drove in a pair on a pair of singles, and Rhoten tallied two RBIs on a two-bagger.
Moltumyr, Peed and Hunter Lee all had multi-hit games for St. Mary’s.
Up next, Garrett County turns to a league game against Fort Cumberland Post 14 on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Garrett College. The two Western Maryland squads are 1-1 against each another this year.
“It was a good tournament for us,” Carr said. “All our guys are here. We’ve got so many young guys on the team, and a lot of them got to contribute in some way.”
