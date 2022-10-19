KEYSER W.Va. — Carlee Staggs scored twice, leading Keyser to a 4-0 shutout in their playoff opener over Petersburg on Tuesday at Alumni and Friends Field at Tornado Alley.
“I thought in the second half they played a really nice match,” Keyser head coach Daniel Dawson said. “The passing sequences on the attacking end looked much better tonight than they did in our last match.”
The Golden Tornado (6-9, 5-3 Potomac Valley Conference) finished with a 33-8 edge in shots on goal. The Vikings (2-10, 2-5 PVC) were held without a shot for most of the second half.
“Definitely not the outcome we wanted,” Petersburg head coach Garrett Willis said. “There’s some things that we can work on. One of the things is definitely our spacing, that killed us. We need to get better with shutting down because Keyser’s very good about creating shots with minimal space. Overall, I think it’s one of the best performances I’ve seen out of them.”
Morgan Pratt set up a corner kick, the ball curled into the top left corner. It looked like Pratt scored, however, a Viking kicked it in for an own goal with 16:55 left in the first half.
“We had a young player working with her, just a simple mistake,” Willis said. “We’ve all had those and I told her to just brush it off. You’re a full fledged soccer player now. It happens to all of us but she’s a freshman and I definitely see some promise out of her.”
Less than three minutes later, Kailynn Burns found Staggs who scored to give Keyser a 2-0 lead.
Staggs took a shot in the final seconds of the first half and scored, but it was ruled after time had expired and didn’t count.
At halftime, the Tornado had a 20-5 edge in shots on goal.
“Their coach has taught those girls to create shots out of nothing,” Willis said. “I told my girls coming into the second half, don’t give them any space. You can see the Keyser girls, they would turn with maybe a foot-and-a-half of space and they can rifle a shot off on goal. It’s very impressive on their part. I hope that’s something my girls can learn from because we can definitely benefit from creating shots like that.”
Another factor for Keyser was possession. They kept the ball on their side of midfield for at least 75% of the game.
“That was probably the most possessions we’ve had in a match at any given time this year,” Dawson said. “Part of the reason is, unfortunately for them, they played their four fullbacks way back. They gave a lot of space for us to actually make the passes and keep possession of the ball.”
The Tornado also controlled corner kicks and finished with a 9-5 edge.
“We’ve been working on corners for quite some time,” Dawson said. “We’re still trying to have that magic connection. Morgan Pratt who takes the corners does an outstanding job.”
Staggs scored her second goal of the game with 28:49 left in the second half.
“She’s only a ninth grader, this is her first year and she has gotten better and better every match.” Dawson said.
Pratt added to Keyser’s lead on a free kick with 13:52 left.
Hadley Courtney started in goal for the Tornado and saved one shot. Madi Kirby saved 18 shots for Petersburg.
“I was pleased with her,” Willis said. “I’ve had her for three years now as an assistant coach now head coach. I’ve known her since she was six and she’s loved that position. I hope she goes and plays collegiately. A lot of it was deflects and seeing through the legs of defenders. It’s a split second reaction for a goalie and it’s hard for any goalie to make that save.”
The Vikings’ season comes to an end with the loss. This was Willis’ first year as head coach after serving as an assistant prior to this fall.
“I wanna hope I taught them something,” he said. “But they definitely taught me a lot. I’ll definitely remember this group of seniors because this is my first group I got to send through.”
Dawson wasn’t sure when the last playoff win was for Keyser. He said it’s been since at least the pre-COVID era they’ve made it out of the first round. With the win, the Tornado move on to face top-seeded East Fairmont on the road Thursday night.
“It means a lot to these people,” Dawson said. “There were five freshmen starting for us so that’s a big plus. Hopefully, recruiting and getting more young ladies to build this program back up.”
