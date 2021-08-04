MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University football seniors kicker Evan Staley, quarterback Jarret Doege and safety Sean Mahone were named to the Wuerffel Trophy Award Watch List as announced by the organization on Wednesday.
The Wuerffel Trophy, known as “College Football’s Premier Award for Community Service,” is presented each February in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. Named after the 1996 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback from the University of Florida, Danny Wuerffel, the Wuerffel Trophy exists to honor college football players who serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society and inspire greater service in the world.
All three are involved in team community service initiatives. Activities that these players and their teammates could be involved in include visiting their friends at WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital on a regular basis and serving as mentors, assisting the Mountaineer Day of Play to encourage an active and healthy lifestyle for children, reading at schools, community cleanup days, building and repairing houses for people in the community and serving as Big Brothers just to name a few of their activities.
Staley, a Hampshire High standout and four-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team honoree, is a three-year starting kicker for the Mountaineers, handling kickoffs, extra points and field goals. In 2020, he kicked for six games until he sustained a season-ending knee injury against Kansas State. He connected on 6 of 9 field goals with a long of 45 yards and had 24 kickoffs, averaging 60.3 yards per kickoff. He was 2 of 2 on field goals at Oklahoma State and at Texas Tech and had a season-long of 45 yards at Texas Tech.
Doege, a 2020 All-Big 12 Second Team selection by PFF College and a fourth-team honoree by Phil Steele’s Magazine, started all 10 games last year and completed 239 of 374 passes for 2,587 yards and 14 touchdowns with only four interceptions. He threw for 300 or more yards in four games and completed multiple touchdowns in four games.
Mahone, a 2020 CoSIDA Academic All-American Second Team member and four-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team honoree, started 12 games at Cat Safety in 2019. An All-Big 12 Conference second team selection by PFF College, he started all 10 games at safety for WVU in 2020. The four-time Academic All-Big 12 selection was the Mountaineers fifth-leading tackler with 54 stops, including 34 solo and two tackles for loss. He also had four pass breakups, an interception and a fumble recovery. Mahone led the team in tackles as a junior with 80 stops, including two sacks, five tackles for loss, a forced fumble, an interception and a pass breakup.
