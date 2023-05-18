State quarterfinal games are free
All MPSSAA state quarterfinals on Friday will not require an entry fee.
Due to incorrect information provided to the Times-News, Thursday's notice about tickets needing to be purchased for the Snow Hill at Northern baseball game and the Catoctin at Allegany softball game was wrong.
Both games start at 4 p.m. and the entry is free.
Custer hits ace at Fore Sisters
RAWLINGS — Grant Custer hit a hole-in-one on Fore Sister's 150-yard No. 9 Par 3 hole on Tuesday.
He was using a 6-iron and the shot was witnessed by Dave Korns, Kevin Logan, Al James and Matt James.
