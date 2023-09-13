When Nos. 1 and 2 don’t play (officially) and Nos. 3 and 4 lose, it doesn’t offer much chance to unseat the top-ranked team.
In what proved to be a very odd week that started last Thursday and didn’t finish until Tuesday, there ended up not being any change in the Top 25 teams — just slight movement in the order.
Good Counsel, which did not play, and DeMatha, which had its game with Freedom (Va.) twice started and stopped on different days, remain ranked No. 1 and 2, respectively, with no change to their overall record.
St. Frances, despite a loss to national Top 5-ranked St. John Bosco (Calif.), remains No. 3, but no longer carries any first-place votes.
Quince Orchard leaped Archbishop Spalding for fourth to round out the Top 5.
The big mover this week was Northwest, which defeated previous No. 15 Damascus. The win moves Northwest from No. 25 to No. 16. Damascus, meanwhile, slips to No. 25.
Looking ahead, there are three marquee state-ranking games with No. 1 Good Counsel playing host to No. 18 Mount St. Joseph, No. 9 Oakdale traveling to No. 24 Frederick and No. 5 Archbishop Spalding visiting No. 19 McDonogh this week.
No. 23 Fort Hill’s game at Southern on Friday has been canceled. The Sentinels will receive a forfeit victory.
