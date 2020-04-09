Storm damages Meyersdale's football field

An early-morning storm Wednesday downed trees and wires across the Cambria-Somerset region, causing hundreds to lose power, while closing more than a dozen roads in Somerset County, 911 officials said.
Powerful winds also swept through Meyersdale’s football field after 2 a.m., ripping through storage sheds, bending up bleachers and scattering debris, according to Meyersdale Volunteer Fire Department.
The field’s press box was toppled over onto the stands below.
“It’s a real mess right now,” Meyersdale fire Chief Mike Miller said. Meyersdale’s department began fielding calls about damage at 3 a.m.
Across the region, power outages were reported across Cambria and Somerset counties as of 9 a.m., with several minor ones reported in the West Hills and several dozen homes or businesses without power in Cambria Township, south of Ebensburg.
National Weather Service meteorologist Craig Evanego said wind speeds were recorded in Somerset County as high as 62 mph.
“You don’t see wind that strong very often. When it gets that high, it’s going to cause some damage,” he said.
Somerset County appeared to have more widespread outages, with Penelec reporting hundreds were without power near Samuels Road along Route 31, several miles west of Somerset Borough.
Somerset Borough also had a reported outage on the eastern side of town, while Stoystown, Meyersdale and Hooversville all had outages impacting at least 100 customers, Penelec reported. Each were still under investigation, according to Penelec’s website.
According to a 911 supervisor in Somerset County, 13 roads across the county were reported closed due to tree and line damage.
Many are in the central part of the county.
That includes portions of Skunk Hollow Road between Route 30 and Slagle Hill Road in Lincoln Township, as well as Penn Avenue near Boswell and three Jenner Township area roads – Four Seasons, Fishers and Barnick roads.
Others include:
• Sorber Road in Shade Township.
• The 700 block Mount Davis Road in Summit Township.
• Cemetery Road in Summit Township.
• Dull Hill Road near May Hollow Road in Lower Turkeyfoot Township.
• Listonburg Road between Campground Road and Fort Hill Road in Addison.
• Middlecreek Road from Kingwood Road to Moore Road in Middlecreek Township.
• Hatch Hollow Road from Kingwood Road to Golfers Lane in Middlecreek Township.
• Bean Church Road from Second Street to Third Street in the village of Gray.
Westmoreland County appeared to have received even worse, with high winds damaging hangars at Latrobe’s Arnold Palmer Regional Airport and a tornado causing damage to downtown New Kensington.
