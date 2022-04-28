CUMBERLAND — Going into this evening’s 6 p.m. single game against Christendom at Front Royal, Virginia, Allegany College of Maryland hopes to keep its momentum going.
After a rough March, where the Trojans (24-15) went 8-11, they’ve rebounded in April by going 16-4 so far and are coming off a 5-1 weekend where they swept visiting Prince George’s on Friday, split a road doubleheader with the Community College of Allegheny County in Pittsburgh on Saturday and took two home games from Westmoreland on Sunday.
Allegany has won 11 of its last 13.
Against Westmoreland, the Trojans won 5-0 and 14-3.
In the opener, Noah Williamson pitched a complete-game two-hitter, striking out six while allowing only one walk.
Brendan Brady and Dylan Jones combined for four of the team’s seven hits with Brady hitting two doubles, two RBIs and he scored a run. Jones had two singles and scored. Robert Fernandez drove in two and Justin Wobb had an RBI. Kobe White scored twice after reaching on a pair of walks.
In the second game, the Trojans’ offense generated 14 runs while Seth Cullers went the distance, scattering five hits and giving up three earned runs in the five-inning game. He struck out six and walked three.
Ten Allegany batters got at least one hit. Shortstop Greg Borges was the leader with a home run, a double, four RBIs and he scored twice. Nick Berryman had a solo home run and Fernandez had two hits including a double and two RBIs. Jones had a bases-clearing base hit as well.
On Saturday in Pittsburgh, Allegany had three-run innings in the first and second on its way to a 9-5 victory.
Brady pitched six innings to pick up his second win of the season, giving up eight hits and allowing four runs (three earned) while striking out seven with a walk. Jeff Luttrell pitched the seventh for the save.
Allegany finished with nine hits, led by Borges’ two doubles and two RBIs. Julian Jennings and White also had doubles with Jennings driving in two. Andrew Butts had two RBIs and scored twice.
In the second game, Allegany rallied from a 5-2 deficit with a four-run sixth to take a 6-5 lead. It didn’t last long, however, as Allegheny County answered with four runs in the bottom of the inning to pull out the 9-6 victory.
The Trojans used five pitchers in the loss. ACM finished with 10 hits, led by Brady, Fernandez and Anthony Andres with two each. Brady and Fernandez each had a double. Brady drove in two runs while Borges, Fernandez and Jennings each had RBIs.
On Friday, the Trojans swept PG at The Rock, winning 10-2 and 8-6 in a pair of seven-inning contests.
In the opener, Berryman threw a 10-strikeout four-hitter in getting the complete-game victory. He gave up a walk and was hit with two unearned runs.
The offense finished with 10 hits, led by Brady’s triple and doubles by Andrew Butts and Borges. Butts, Fernandez, Wobb and Jones each had two hits.
Fernandez had three RBIs, Butts and Jennings two each and Jones one.
Allegany led 4-1 after three innings, 6-1 through four and it was 10-2 after the fifth.
In the second game, the Trojans built an 8-0 lead through four innings then held on as the Owls scored four runs in the sixth and two in the seventh.
Allegany outhit PG, 7-5, and was led by Fernandez’s home run and four RBIs. He also had a base hit. Borges, with two RBIs, had two doubles, Dezmon Johnson one and Jennings tripled. Brady and Johnson each had an RBI.
Ethan Huffman pitched five innings and picked up his second win. He gave up a hit with three walks and had a strikeout.
Miles Newsome and Brandon Gomez were the middle relievers and Jack Sullivan got the final two outs to preserve the victory.
