ACCIDENT — Anyone who claims to know what’s going to happen in Accident on Saturday is lying.
Northern is the hotter team, Mountain Ridge won both regular-season meetings and mother nature is unlikely to cooperate. With a berth in the 1A West Region I title game on the line, it’s anybody’s ballgame.
First pitch between the second-seeded Huskies (15-5) and third-seeded Miners (10-7) in the region semifinal is scheduled for 11 a.m.
“It’s hard to beat a team three times, and we’re hoping that comes into play,” Northern head coach Phil Carr said.
“We match up well, but obviously we have to take care of business,” Mountain Ridge head coach Todd Snyder said. “We have to field the baseball. If we give them opportunities, they’re going to take advantage.”
The key for each team: Mountain Ridge needs to get its bats going, and Northern needs to make the routine plays.
The Huskies — who overtook the Miners for the No. 2 spot in Monday’s Area Top 5 — have scored runs in bunches during their stretch of seven wins in eight games, but their defense has been up and down.
In the teams’ meeting on April 4, a 6-0 Mountain Ridge win, Bryce Snyder was dominant, dealing six shutout innings of three-hit ball with eight strikeouts and a walk.
Despite Snyder’s performance, Northern didn’t help its own cause, making three errors which equated to five unearned runs that were all tabbed to Huskies starter Ethan Sebold’s resume.
“We’ve got to play a great game,” Carr said. “We’ve been very inconsistent all year defensively. We play bad defense one game, and then we play a good game. We’ll make some hard plays and then won’t make some routine ones. You can’t afford to do that in the playoffs.”
Northern played a cleaner game the second time around, making no errors in an 8-3 loss, but the Huskies just couldn’t break through against Snyder. The Frostburg State signee again got the win, this time with a complete-game victory.
“They have a tough lineup,” Todd Snyder said. “Bryce kind of mowed them down the first time, the second time they put the ball in play, but they didn’t hurt him. Our defense is going to have to support Bryce, or Ashton (Shimko).”
Bryce Snyder has been tough for everyone in the area to handle, as he’s fifth in the area with a 1.81 ERA in 38 2/3 innings of work. He’s the probable starter Saturday, and he’ll likely to face Sebold, who has a 5-2 record and a 4.30 ERA in 40 2/3 frames.
Todd Snyder said Shimko is another option to get the starting nod, but whoever toes the rubber for Mountain Ridge, Northern will be a tough out.
Chance Ritchey is as good as any hitter in the area this year with a .525 average and 33 RBIs. The slugger has nearly as many extra-base hits as singles, 17-15, with 13 doubles and two home runs.
Easton Rhoten, Logan Miller, Jamison Warnick, Luke Ross and Kellen Hinebaugh all hit at least .300 for Northern.
Mountain Ridge, meanwhile, has struggled to collect wins over the final three weeks of the regular season, but that has a lot to do with a string of difficult opponents and top-notch arms.
In that span alone, the Miners have seen Clear Springs’ Hutston Trobaugh, a 6-foot-4 lefty committed to Radford, and Clayton Boyer, one of the best pitchers in Washington County, over two games. They’ve faced defending Class 1A state champion Catoctin and Southern left-hander Isaac Upole, signed to West Virginia.
Not to mention a pair of games against Allegany’s Griffin Madden (James Madison commit) and Cayden Bratton, who sport the two lowest earned-run averages in the area.
Mountain Ridge is hoping that experience will pay dividends come the postseason.
“They’ve been playing well as of late, we’ve kind of struggled as of late,” Todd Snyder said. “We had a murderers row where we saw not just the best teams, but some of the best pitching in all of 1A. Hopefully, that experience will be an advantage for us.
“We’ve had some really good practices this week. I hope that tough stretch of games has helped us mature come playoff time.”
It starts with the offense for Mountain Ridge. The Miners have had their chances with runners in scoring position, they just haven’t found key hits in key moments.
“The one big thing is, we’ve been getting runners in scoring position,” Todd Snyder said. “The games we’ve been successful in, we got those runners in. I feel like if we can get those in, I like our chances. It’s going to be a dogfight.”
The Miners are led offensively by Bryce Snyder, who had an area-best .535 batting average entering the week. He has eight doubles, 22 RBIs and 16 runs scored. Bradyn Speir (.378) and Landon McAlpine (.341) also bat over .300 for Mountain Ridge.
The winner Saturday will take on either top-seeded Allegany (16-1) or fourth-seeded Southern (11-10) on Tuesday.
