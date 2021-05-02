CUMBERLAND — Isaac Upole put on a clinic in a loss while Will Moon shut down Pendleton County Saturday afternoon as the Southern Rams traveled to the Cumberland Fairgrounds for a pair of games.
West Virginia powerhouse Jefferson beat the Rams 3-2 in the first game before Southern, behind Moon’s two-hitter, blanked Pendleton 4-0.
In the first game, all the scoring took place in the first inning. Southern, the visiting team, took a 2-0 lead in the top of the inning. Upole doubled and later scored on a passed ball. Tanner Haskiell, who had walked, scored on an error.
The Cougars responded in its half, putting up three runs on a three-run double by Griffin Horowicz.
From there, it was all pitching and defense. Jefferson turned three double plays while the Rams had one.
The Rams’ Upole completed six innings, striking out six, walking two while giving up four hits and three runs, two of which were unearned.
The Cougars’ Zac Rose started and went four innings, striking out eight with two walks. He allowed four hits and two runs. Kamien Gonzalez closed the final three innings, surrendering only one hit with three strikeouts and no walks.
Moon was stellar on the mound for the Rams in the second game, allowing only two Pendleton hits with six strikeouts and no walks.
The Rams finished with seven hits led by Upole’s two. He, along with Brysen Cowgill, had RBIs.
Southern (2-3) visits Keyser Thursday evening at 7 p.m.
Frankfort 9 2 Oak Glen 7 3
OAK GLEN, W.Va. — Frankfort used a five-run fifth inning to help outlast Oak Glen in the first game victory before the Golden Bears scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to avoid the sweep in the second game Saturday afternoon.
In the opener, Andy Westfall had three hits in four at-bats and five RBIs, Ben Nestor had three hits and Andrew Lynch two.
David Jackson went five innings to get the win, with three strikeouts and three walks. He gave up eight of Oak Glen’s 12 hits and five runs. Jansen Moreland pitched the final two.
The Falcons finished with 13 hits.
In the nitecap, Oak Glen scored both runs in the bottom of the seventh with two outs. Hunter Patterson’s base hit drove in one run and then he scored the game-winner on a liner by Cody Patterson.
The Falcons, held to four hits by Nick Chaney, who struck out six with a walk in going the distance for the win, got RBIs from Peyton Clark, who tripled and singled, and Andrew Lynch. Nestor and Tage Malone had the other two hits.
Frankfort (2-2) hosts Hedgesville on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Keyser 2 Grafton 1
GRAFTON, W.Va. — Logan Rotruck and Darrick Broadwater each had two hits and Noah Broadwater and Even Jenkins limited Grafton to one run in the Golden Tornado’s road victory on Saturday.
Darrick Broadwater, who doubled, and Seth Healy had Keyser’s RBIs.
Grafton’s Tanner Moats, who had two hits, scored the Bearcats lone run.
Noah Broadwater went six innings, striking out 10 with three walks. Jenkins pitched one inning of no-hit ball.
Grafton’s Chris Miller went the distance, striking out six to suffer the loss.
Keyser (2-3) visits Moorefield tonight at 6:30.
Moorefield 14 East Hardy 1
BAKER, W.Va. — Moorefield rode a six-run first inning to its five-inning victory at East Hardy on Saturday.
Karson Reed fanned 11 to get the complete-game victory, giving up two hits — a solo home run to Dawson Price and a single to Gabe Henderson.
Matthew Jenkins led the Yellow Jackets with three hits, including a double, and he along with Jaydon Moore, Hayden Baldwin and Bryce Hines, had two RBIs.
Jenkins and Coleman Mongold both scored three times.
Moorefield (3-1) finished with nine hits.
The Yellow Jackets host Keyser tonight at 6:30. East Hardy hosts Paw Paw tonight at 6 p.m.
