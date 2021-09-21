CUMBERLAND — Anika Stylinski tallied a double-double, leading Allegany to a sweep over Southern on Monday night in high school volleyball action.
Stylinski finished with 14 points and just as many assists — both game highs — to go along with two kills, two digs and an ace.
The Campers won the opening set, 25-18, before taking the next two comfortably, 25-12 and 25-15.
Sarah Kesner was within striking distance of a triple-double for Allegany, recording 10 digs, seven points and six kills. Myla Lee added 10 points, three digs and an ace.
The Rams were led by Kierra Wilson with seven digs, six assists and two kills. Lauryn Bishoff tacked on 12 digs and two kills, Gracie Grove 10 digs and two kills and Paige Rodeheaver had six digs and four aces.
Allegany also won the junior varsity match in a sweep, 25-9 and 25-18.
Mackenzie Monahan led the Campers with 20 points, seven aces, one kill and one dig. Allison Leatherman added eight assists, four points, three kills and an ace, while Ada McFarland had six points, four aces and a kill.
Allegany travels to Calvary on Thursday, while the Rams play at Salisbury, Pennsylvania, today.
Mountain Ridge 3 Allegany 2
FROSTBURG — Ella Snyder tallied a double-double and Mia DeCarlo added a double-double, leading Mountain Ridge past Allegany last Tuesday.
Snyder finished with 14 points, 12 kills and 11 digs, as the Miners took a 2-1 advantage after falling in the first set, 25-18, by winning the next two, 25-23 and 25-14. After the Campers sent the match to a fifth set with a 25-17 win in the fourth, Mountain Ridge took the match, 15-9.
DeCarlo finished with a game-high 16 assists to go along with 11 digs, falling just shy of a triple-double with eight points and a pair of aces.
Kendall Kirkwood has a game-high in kills with 18 to go along with three points, Emilee Ritchie added 15 points, two blocks and two aces and Ryan Whitehead had 12 digs.
Anna Martz and Sarah Kesner led the Campers, with both recording a double-double.
Martz had a game-high 27 digs with 11 points, two aces and an assist, while Kesner tacked on 12 digs, 11 points and four assists. Ariaya Walker added nine kills and one dig.
Allegany swept the junior varsity match, 25-13 and 25-12.
Allison Leatherman led the way with 18 points, seven assists, three aces and one dig, while Mackenzie Monahan added seven points, one ace and one kill. Rilee Alkire and Mollee Slaubaugh had three points apiece for the Miners.
Northern 3 Hancock 0
HANCOCK — Led by Michaela Brenneman, Northern toppled Hancock in three games, 25-18, 25-14, 25-13, on Monday.
“Serving was all around better for them,” Huskies head coach Jamie Bailey said. “We still are struggling to play as a solid team.”
Brenneman was the leading server with nine aces. She added seven kills, two blocks and four assists. Ady Taylor had a game-high 17 assists, with six aces and five kills.
The Northern JV’s also swept, beating Hancock, 25-15, 25-13. Katie Allen had three assists and three aces in the victory.
“Serving all around was better ... thank goodness,” Bailey said of her junior varsity squad.
Both the varsity and JV team improved to 2-5. They’re back in action at Fort Hill tomorrow.
Mountain Ridge 3 Salisbury 0
SALISBURY, Pa. — Kaitlyn Simpson provided a game-high eight assists, as Mountain Ridge swept Salisbury, 25-4, 25-16, 25-18, on Monday.
Simpson added eight service, six aces and two kills. DeCarlo tallied 13 service points, nine aces, three digs and four assists. Emilee Ritchie garnered 11 service points, two aces, a kill and a dig.
In the junior varsity match, Mountain Ridge won, 25-19, 25-18.
The Miners (3-1) faced Frankfort last night. Salisbury took on Rockwood the same day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.