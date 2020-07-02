CUMBERLAND — Summer conditioning for Allegany County Public Schools athletics will begin on Tuesday.
Guidelines for outdoor conditioning and weight room activities are posted on the school system’s website, www.acpsmd.org, under the Departments, Athletics section.
Some highlights of the guidelines include:
• No more than 15 (including the coaching staff) allowed in a group or cohort. Two or more groups can meet at the same time on campus as long as the groups are distanced and the athletes and coaches stay within their cohort.
• Coaches must place athletes in groups or “cohorts” — those groups cannot change as it limits exposure to other students.
• Staff shall wear face coverings at all times.
• When feasible, students are to wear face coverings (before and after workouts). Students can remove face coverings when exercising if they stay 6 feet apart.
• Students’ attendance will be tracked each day. Parent/Student must sign Acknowledgement Statement regarding COVID-19.
• No sharing of equipment. No sports equipment will be used, i.e. footballs, soccer balls, etc.
• Students are to bring their own water bottle, clearly labeled and stored in locations away from others. No sharing of water bottles will be allowed.
• Parents/guardians are to limit interactions — drop-offs and pick-ups only.
For more details, see the website www.acpsmd.org/Page/3301.
Tuesday will also be the opening date for ACPS outdoor athletic facilities (i.e. tracks, tennis courts and ball fields) to the public.
At this time, playgrounds will not be open due to the high touch areas that would require cleaning and disinfecting. As always, social distancing should be maintained while using all ACPS facilities.
