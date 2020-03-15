FRIDAY’S RESULTS 

High School Boys Basketball

60th Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament

Canceled

Maryland Class 1A Semifinals

At College Park

Edmondson/Westside vs. Southern Garrett, ppd.

Lake Clifton vs. Fairmont Heights, ppd.

High School Girls Basketball

Maryland Class 1A Semifinals

At Towson

Surrattsville vs. Southern Garrett, ppd.

Coppin Academy vs. CMIT North, ppd.

 

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

College Baseball

Allegany at Harford (2), ppd. 

Frostburg State at West Virginia Wesleyan (2), 12 p.m.

Garrett vs. Schenectady at Myrtle Beach, S.C., canceled

Monroe at WVU Potomac State (2), canceled

Quinsigamond CC vs. Garrett at Myrtle Beach, S.C., canceled

College Men’s Lacrosse

Frostburg State at Roberts Wesleyan, Rochester, N.Y., canceled

College Softball

Corning at WVU Potomac State (2), ppd.

Davis & Elkins at Frostburg State (2), canceled

Garrett at Southern Maryland (2), canceled

College Women’s Lacrosse

Frostburg State at Embry-Riddle Daytona Beach, Fla., canceled

College Women’s Tennis

Frostburg State at Seton Hill, Greensburg, Pa., canceled

High School Boys Basketball

60th Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament

Canceled

Maryland Class 1A Championship

At College Park

Postponed

High School Girls Basketball

Maryland Class 1A Championship

At Towson

Postponed

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

College Baseball

CCAC Allegheny at Boyce at Allegany (2), ppd.

Frostburg State at Davis & Elkins (2), canceled

Sullivan CC vs. Garrett at Myrtle Beach, canceled

WVU Potomac State at Shenandoah (2), ppd.

College Softball

Monroe at Allegany (2), canceled

Frostburg State at West Virginia Wesleyan (2), canceled

