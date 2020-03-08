FRIDAY’S RESULTS

College Baseball

Saint Thomas Aquinas 7, Frostburg State 2 at Cary, N.C.

College Men’s Basketball

Region XX Tournament

At Howard Community College

No. 4 CCBC-Dundalk 72, No. 5 Potomac State 64

No. 6 Garrett 78, No. 3 Cecil 74

College Softball

Anne Arundel at Allegany (2), ppd.

College Women’s Lacrosse

Frostburg State 25, Albion 21

High School Boys Basketball

National Christian Schools Athletic Association

Semifinals

At Mount Vernon, Ohio

Bishop Walsh Burgundy 48, Kankakee Trinity Academy, Ill. 32

West Virginia Class AA Region I, Secton 1 Championship

Keyser 71, Frankfort 70 (2 OT)

Class A Region II, Section 2 Championship

No. 1 Pendleton County 61, No. 3 Moorefield 56 at Petersburg

High School Girls Basketball

National Christian Schools Athletic Association Tournament

At Mount Vernon, Ohio

Calvary Christian 52, Atlantic Christian, N.J. 39

 

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

College Baseball

CCBC Catonsville (2) 7-10, Allegany 3-9

Garrett 13-2, Harford (2) 7-3

Frostburg State 6, Mansfield 5

Franklin Pierce 14, Frostburg State 3

WVU Potomac State 21, St. Clair County CC 3

College Men’s Basketball

Region XX Tournament at Howard Community College

No. 4 CCBC Dundalk 63, No. 8 Frederick 51

No. 2 Howard 82, No. 6 Garrett 69

College Men’s Lacrosse

Monroe Community College 29, Potomac State 4

College Men’s Tennis

Frostburg State 7, Hood 0

College Women’s Lacrosse

Potomac State at Anne Arundel, ppd.

College Softball

Queens (N.C.) 10, Frostburg State 2

Lees-McRae 4, Frostburg State 1

Garrett at Harford (2), ppd.

College Women’s Tennis

Frostburg State 6, Hood 1

College Wrestling

Garrett at NJCAA National Championship, Council Bluffs, Iowa

High School Boys Basketball

Maryland Class 1A State Quarterfinals

Southern 59, Surrattsville 58

National Christian Schools Athletic Association

At Mount Vernon, Ohio

Division 4A Championship

Bishop Walsh 48, Victory Christian (Ind.) 46

High School Girls Basketball

Maryland Class 1A State Quarterfinals

No. 2 Southern 72, No. 7 National Academy Foundation 28

National Christian Schools Athletic Association

At Mount Vernon, Ohio

Division 2 Championship

Portersville Christian (Pa.) 58, Calvary Christian 48

High School Wrestling

Maryland State Wrestling Tournament

At The Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro

Consolation First Round

Championship Semifinals & Girls Championship Semifinals & Girls Consolation Quarterfinals

Consolation Quarterfinals

Consolation Semifinals & Girls Consolation Semis

Consolation Finals & 3rd & 4th place/5th & 6th place

Championship Finals

 

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

College Baseball

Frostburg State vs. Indiana, Pa., Cary, N.C., 1 p.m.

Garrett College at Stevenson University JV (2), 12 p.m.

St. Clair County CC at WVU Potomac State, 12 p.m.

College Men’s Basketball

Frostburg State at Mountain East Conference Tournament, Bridgeport, W.Va, TBA

College Men’s Tennis

Frostburg State at Mount Aloysius, 1 p.m.

College Softball

Frostburg State vs. Lees-McRae at Charlotte, N.C., 11 a.m.

Frostburg State vs. Queens, N.C., at Charlotte, N.C., 1:30 p.m.

