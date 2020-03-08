FRIDAY’S RESULTS
College Baseball
Saint Thomas Aquinas 7, Frostburg State 2 at Cary, N.C.
College Men’s Basketball
Region XX Tournament
At Howard Community College
No. 4 CCBC-Dundalk 72, No. 5 Potomac State 64
No. 6 Garrett 78, No. 3 Cecil 74
College Softball
Anne Arundel at Allegany (2), ppd.
College Women’s Lacrosse
Frostburg State 25, Albion 21
High School Boys Basketball
National Christian Schools Athletic Association
Semifinals
At Mount Vernon, Ohio
Bishop Walsh Burgundy 48, Kankakee Trinity Academy, Ill. 32
West Virginia Class AA Region I, Secton 1 Championship
Keyser 71, Frankfort 70 (2 OT)
Class A Region II, Section 2 Championship
No. 1 Pendleton County 61, No. 3 Moorefield 56 at Petersburg
High School Girls Basketball
National Christian Schools Athletic Association Tournament
At Mount Vernon, Ohio
Calvary Christian 52, Atlantic Christian, N.J. 39
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
College Baseball
CCBC Catonsville (2) 7-10, Allegany 3-9
Garrett 13-2, Harford (2) 7-3
Frostburg State 6, Mansfield 5
Franklin Pierce 14, Frostburg State 3
WVU Potomac State 21, St. Clair County CC 3
College Men’s Basketball
Region XX Tournament at Howard Community College
No. 4 CCBC Dundalk 63, No. 8 Frederick 51
No. 2 Howard 82, No. 6 Garrett 69
College Men’s Lacrosse
Monroe Community College 29, Potomac State 4
College Men’s Tennis
Frostburg State 7, Hood 0
College Women’s Lacrosse
Potomac State at Anne Arundel, ppd.
College Softball
Queens (N.C.) 10, Frostburg State 2
Lees-McRae 4, Frostburg State 1
Garrett at Harford (2), ppd.
College Women’s Tennis
Frostburg State 6, Hood 1
College Wrestling
Garrett at NJCAA National Championship, Council Bluffs, Iowa
High School Boys Basketball
Maryland Class 1A State Quarterfinals
Southern 59, Surrattsville 58
National Christian Schools Athletic Association
At Mount Vernon, Ohio
Division 4A Championship
Bishop Walsh 48, Victory Christian (Ind.) 46
High School Girls Basketball
Maryland Class 1A State Quarterfinals
No. 2 Southern 72, No. 7 National Academy Foundation 28
National Christian Schools Athletic Association
At Mount Vernon, Ohio
Division 2 Championship
Portersville Christian (Pa.) 58, Calvary Christian 48
High School Wrestling
Maryland State Wrestling Tournament
At The Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro
Consolation First Round
Championship Semifinals & Girls Championship Semifinals & Girls Consolation Quarterfinals
Consolation Quarterfinals
Consolation Semifinals & Girls Consolation Semis
Consolation Finals & 3rd & 4th place/5th & 6th place
Championship Finals
TODAY’S SCHEDULE
College Baseball
Frostburg State vs. Indiana, Pa., Cary, N.C., 1 p.m.
Garrett College at Stevenson University JV (2), 12 p.m.
St. Clair County CC at WVU Potomac State, 12 p.m.
College Men’s Basketball
Frostburg State at Mountain East Conference Tournament, Bridgeport, W.Va, TBA
College Men’s Tennis
Frostburg State at Mount Aloysius, 1 p.m.
College Softball
Frostburg State vs. Lees-McRae at Charlotte, N.C., 11 a.m.
Frostburg State vs. Queens, N.C., at Charlotte, N.C., 1:30 p.m.
