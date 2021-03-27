SUNDAY'S SCHEDULE

College Baseball

Allegany at Shenandoah JV (2), 12:00

Hagerstown at Garrett (2), 1:00

College Field Hockey

Frostburg State at Mercyhurst, 3:00 

College Lacrosse

Alderson Broaddus at Frostburg State, 3:00

College Men's Soccer

Frostburg State at Notre Dame (Ohio), 12:00

College Softball

Alderson Broaddus at Frostburg State (2), 1:00

WVU Potomac State at CCBC Catonsville (2), 1:00

College Tennis

Frostburg State at West Virginia Wesleyan, ppd. to April 20

