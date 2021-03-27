SUNDAY'S SCHEDULE
College Baseball
Allegany at Shenandoah JV (2), 12:00
Hagerstown at Garrett (2), 1:00
College Field Hockey
Frostburg State at Mercyhurst, 3:00
College Lacrosse
Alderson Broaddus at Frostburg State, 3:00
College Men's Soccer
Frostburg State at Notre Dame (Ohio), 12:00
College Softball
Alderson Broaddus at Frostburg State (2), 1:00
WVU Potomac State at CCBC Catonsville (2), 1:00
College Tennis
Frostburg State at West Virginia Wesleyan, ppd. to April 20
