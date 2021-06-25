MCHENRY — Zach Swanger homered, Alex Beiler singled home the go-ahead run and the Oakland Oaks downed the Appalachian Aces 4-3 in a nine-inning Pen-Mar WV League game Thursday night at Garrett College.
Swanger’s homer was a two-run shot in the second inning, and Beiler’s sixth-inning single plated Cody Eyler, who had singled and stolen second, to break a 3-3 tie.
Quinton Reep hit a solo homer and Ben Mossburg had a two-run single that gave the Aces an early lead.
Jeffrey Eyler, a junior at Northern High, pitched five innings, allowed six hits and three runs. Peyton Carr got the win and allowed only one hit over four shutout relief innings.
The Aces play the Brunswick Orioles today at 1 p.m. at Berkeley Springs. The Oaks play Brunswick on Sunday at Berkeley Springs.
Oakland wins pair
MCHENRY — Earlier in the week, the Oaks took a doubleheader from the Aces by 6-3 and 7-5 scores.
In the first game, Rafael Ramos went 3 for 4, Vince Sabatino and P.J. Lanham had two hits and Brycen Virgili a two-run homer for the Oaks. Sabatino had a double and single and Alex Beiler a two-bagger for the winners. The first six batters in the Oakland lineup were a combined 11 for 23.
Baron Swiger got the win, allowing an earned run and four hits over four innings.
Quinton Reep doubled, singled and knocked in two runs for the Aces. Jordan Mize doubled and scored two runs.
In the second game, the Oaks erased a 3-2 deficit with a four-run sixth to get the win.
P.J. Lanham was the big hitter for Oakland, going 3 for 4 with a double and four RBIs. Beiler doubled, singled and knocked in two runs, and Sabatino doubled, singled and scored twice. Bryan Lenhart scattered five hits and allowed two earned runs over five innings for the win.
Ty Wilkinson hit two doubles, scored two runs and knocked in another for the Aces.
Orioles overpower Thunderbirds
POTOMAC PARK — Cameron Bratton and Trenten Eirich dominated on the mound as the Cumberland Orioles swept the Moco Thunderbirds at the Hot Stove Complex earlier in the week.
The O’s made the most of four hits in a 9-2 first-game win. Bratton went the distance, allowing six hits and one earned run while walking two and fanning seven.
Ty Black doubled and knocked in two runs for the O’s, who drew eight walks. Dez Johnson singled and scored twice.
Eirich tossed a five-inning shutout in the second game, an 11-0 win. He allowed only four hits, walked one and struck out 11.
Black tripled, doubled and drove in three runs for the O’s, who had 12 hits. Wes Athey had a double, single, two runs and two RBIs, Cody Jeffreys doubled, singled and scored twice, and Johnson had two hits and scored two runs.
The Orioles take on the Martinsburg Blue Sox Sunday at 1 p.m. at Musselman High.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.