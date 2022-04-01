CUMBERLAND, Md. — Sydney Snyder continued to pile up the accolades for 2021, adding a conference Player of the Year award for her performance in the Western Maryland Athletic Conference to go along with Offensive Player of the Year honors.
The sophomore striker tallied 15 goals and 10 assists, playing in all eight conference games and playing a part in 64% of the Miners’ 39 league goals. Snyder scored at least once in every conference game and showed off her individual skills with eight of her goals being unassisted.
“One of the things is that there’s not a lot that really rattles Syd,” said Mountain Ridge head coach Todd Snyder. “She’s experienced an awful lot throughout athletics. She grew up playing against the boys. I attribute that to Syd growing up in the Frostburg community playing soccer. She’s just a gamer, she always keeps plugging away. Even when the situation gets tougher, she always finds a way to come through in the clutch.”
In total, Sydney Snyder played a part in 60% of the Miners’ goal tally on the year, racking up 20 goals and 14 assists on 56 Mountain Ridge goals.
Todd Snyder, who is also Sydney’s father, relishes the opportunity to coach his daughter after taking over as head coach between the spring pandemic season and the fall season.
“It was different,” coach Snyder said. “I’ve had the luxury of coaching Syd since she started playing. I didn’t anticipate coaching her at the high school level, but once the job opened up, I stepped in. It was quite an enjoyment standing on the sidelines seeing the success Sydney has had. There were some tough times. I’m hard on her, but she continues to battle through. It’s an enjoyment to watch, but it also says a lot about her character.”
The Miners finished atop the WestMAC standings with a 7-0-1 record, followed by Northern at 5-2. Allegany (4-3-1) was third, Southern (2-6) fourth and Fort Hill (0-7) rounded out the field in fifth.
First-Team All-WestMAC
Sydney Snyder (Mountain Ridge), Emma Hostetler (Northern), Avery Miller (Allegany), Keyara Rhodes (Southern), Jordan Chaney (Allegany), Reese Rizzo (Mountain Ridge), Carly Bennett (Fort Hill), Kylee Barnes (Northern), Lya Smith (Allegany), Allysen Miller (Mountain Ridge), Maggie Nickel (Southern), Kaylee Bowser (Northern), Lindsey Ternent (Fort Hill), Bayleigh Lamberson (Mountain Ridge).
Second-Team All-WestMAC
Isabella Robison (Mountain Ridge), Emma Komatz (Mountain Ridge), Isabella Yoder (Northern), McKenzie Upole (Northern), Haleigh Grovers (Allegany), Ryland Keinhofer (Allegany), Jayden Sisler (Southern), Maddie Artice (Southern), Becky Mullenax (Fort Hill), Neveah Bunbasi (Fort Hill).
