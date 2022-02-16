CUMBERLAND — Shylah Taylor and Allegany had answers to every question Southern put forth, as Taylor tallied a game-high 21 points to lead the No. 4 Campers over the Rams, 52-33, on Wednesday evening.
Taylor knocked down eight shots from the floor, half of which fell from beyond the arc, and was 1 of 3 from the free-throw line.
"We're really happy for Shylah," said Allegany head coach Jim O'Neal. "Not having that season last year and coming right in to varsity and coming to work with me is a big adjustment because we're very demanding. She gave it time, she was patient, she was willing to learn, and you can see just how comfortable she is out there. Not just shooting, I'm talking about rebounding, passing and especially on the defensive end following through and working within our scheme. Really happy for her. She's really worked hard and I'm glad to see her success."
Taylor scored the game's first four points with a 3-pointer on the opening possession followed by making the back end of a pair of free throws, and the Campers led from there. Staked to a 12-5 lead after the first quarter and 20-14 at halftime after baskets by Taylor and Liliana Zembower.
Avery Miller got a scoop-and-score to open the second half, but the Rams hit multiple big-time shots during the third to try to spark a comeback. Southern's Ashlyn Leader answered Miller's early basket with a 3-pointer at the right elbow, but Faith Stevenson and Taylor responded with back-to-back 3-pointers for a 28-17 lead.
With 3:30 to go in the quarter, Leader knocked down another 3-pointer at the right elbow, but Taylor answered with a 3-pointer at the top of the key to spark a 6-0 run and 35-22 lead.
Maggie Nickel knocked down one of her team-best three 3-pointers for the Rams late in the frame, but Taylor hit a 3-pointer on the other end to give the Campers a 40-27 lead entering the fourth.
Southern got within 11 as Carly Wilt scored from close range, but that was as close as it would get as Allegany went on a 12-0 run to clinch the victory.
The win is Allegany's sixth in a row after starting the season 5-5 and second in as many days after topping Moorefield, 61-23, Tuesday night.
"I like how they play," O'Neal said. "They're playing together and it's fun to watch. We didn't have a day to prepare for Southern. We played last night, then again tonight. I thought they did a nice job preparing on their own and was able to come out and take it on the floor. So a lot of credit to them and their preparation because we didn't get time together."
Miller tacked on 16 points with five field goals and 6 of 8 from the foul line, while Zembower scored nine.
"People talk about her offense, which they should, she's a really good offensive player," O'Neal said of Miller, a freshman. "But defensively she's our leading rebounder, she ignites our transition game, and offensively she does her thing out there. And the one thing she's really doing better is seeing the floor and finding the open player, which is nice to see in that development."
Miller and Co. made it tough for the Rams offensively, led by Wilt with 10 points, Nickel with nine and Leader with eight.
"I like how they play defense," O'Neal said. "They play hard, they stay together. They take away the easy basket and force teams to take contested shots. I thought at times our rebounding was a little off, but they do solid back there. They play hard and believe in defense, which we preach that so that's good to see."
Allegany (11-5) and Southern (4-14) have Friday home matchups with the Mineral County schools, as the Campers host No. 2 Frankfort and the Rams play No. 1 Keyser.
"We're getting there," O'Neal said. "We work hard every day in practice. We talk about getting better.
"Right now I feel like we're an NBA team. We played two already this week, we play Friday, we play Monday, we play Wednesday. We're not getting a lot of practice time, but if I'm in high school, that's what you want — you want to play games and I'm happy that they get to."
