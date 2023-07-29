FREDERICK — Fort Cumberland Post 13 did a little bit of everything to win its first Maryland American Legion state championship since 1976.
Fort Cumberland got the bats going to pound Western Maryland District champ Boonsboro, 10-0, behind six doubles by five different players to open the tournament.
It then showcased its pitching depth against Wicomico, as the bullpen trio of Parker Ferraro, Aeden Custer and Leuma Pua’auli (all from Mountain Ridge) combined to allow four runs over 11 1/3 innings in a marathon 12-inning, 9-8 victory.
Post 13 made just one error in the four-hour extra-inning odyssey.
Then came the time for Post 13’s aggressive base-running to lead it over host and defending champion Francis Scott Key Post 11.
The squad from Frederick had a murderer’s row at the top of its line-up that was likely the tournament’s best, and its top six hitters racked up 13 base hits — five doubles — to give Post 13 a run for its money.
However, Fort Cumberland swiped five bases to get runners in scoring position, and Alex Kennell (Allegany) and Ferraro displayed timely hitting driving in three runs apiece in the 9-7 Fort Cumberland win.
Over six state tournament games — which Post 13 won five of, including a 7-6 come-from-behind triumph to take the state title on Tuesday — Fort Cumberland swiped 23 bases, by far the tournament’s top total.
Fort Cumberland head coach Brian McAlpine would often elect to steal second base if he got a lead-off base-runner instead of bunt him over.
Bryce Madden (Allegany) swiped a team-high five bases, Caleb Langham (Mountain Ridge) and Kennell stole four, Landon McAlpine (Mountain Ridge) took three, and Pua’auli, Ferraro and Carson Bradley (Mountain Ridge) tallied two apiece.
While some coaches are cautious on the base-paths so as to not run into outs, Fort Cumberland’s aggressiveness paid off more often than not.
“It’s the way I’ve always coached,” coach McAlpine said. “I joke with Alex (Kennell) all the time, tell him that everything starts with his speed on the bases. I had him steal twice (Sunday), but he had no problem getting in there.
“I trust the kids that they can get a good jump. If we can save an out by getting that bag, hey, there’s another out that we can use to get the runner on. Once we get on third, all I need is a ball in the outfield.”
Pitchers and middle infielders are also doing less nowadays to keep runners close to second base, which allowed Post 13 to have two successful double steals with runners on first and second with nobody out.
“We’re getting a lot of walking leads that make it easy,” coach McAlpine said. “If we can get a good secondary, which we’ve been getting, half my players are halfway to third on their secondary. Anything in the outfield we have a good chance at scoring.
“As fast as most of these kids are, just a couple steps is all we need.”
Also key were seven double plays turned by Fort Cumberland over its first three games, with Landon McAlpine, first base, Pua’auli, second base, Kennell, third base, and Madden and Steven Spencer (Fort Hill), shortstop, making up the tournament’s best infield.
Langham ran down several would-be-hits in center field, and the platoon of Tyson Shumaker (Mountain Ridge) and Custer made diving catches in the final inning against Frederick and Caroline, respectively.
Bradley also shined behind the plate, and, in tandem with his pitching staff, did well to slow opposing running games.
Fort Cumberland received a berth to the championship game after beating Frederick by virtue of a 3-0 start to the tournament, but by beating Caroline, 8-2, on Monday, it ensured Wicomico would have to beat it twice for the title.
The extra breathing room came in handy after Wicomico won Game 1, 4-2.
Fort Cumberland found itself trailing 6-2 with just three outs to play before a five-run rally gave it the lead for good. Kennell had the tying single with the bases loaded, and the winning run crossed home plate after an error.
Post 13 batted .286 as a team throughout the tournament and averaged 7.5 runs per game. Its pitching staff touted a combined 2.53 earned run average and held opponents to an average of 4.5 runs.
Kennell and Landon McAlpine both batted better than .400 for the tournament.
Kennell was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player after racking up a .409 average with three doubles, one home run, 12 runs batted in and 10 runs scored over six games.
McAlpine hit .400 with two doubles, a triple, six RBIs and five runs scored.
Madden scored nine times, second only to Kennell, and Ferraro hit .316 with three doubles, a home run and eight runs batted in.
Langham and Spencer were important table-setters at the bottom of the order out of the Nos. 8 and 9 holes, respectively, batting .316 and .267.
Madden, Ferraro and Pua’auli were the bell cows on the rubber, pitching in 28 of Fort Cumberland’s 47 innings played.
Madden was 1-1 with a 1.37 earned run average in 11 frames, Ferraro had a 3.75 ERA in 9 1/3 innings, and Pua’auli was 2-0 and didn’t allow an earned run in his 7 2/3 frames of work.
McAlpine also went 2-0 in relief, and Shumaker picked up a save.
However, if there was one reason for Fort Cumberland’s strong finish after a 5-7 start to the summer, it was its renewed commitment to practice.
After falling to Garrett County, 16-4, four weeks ago, the players and coaches met and decided that their practice schedule wasn’t enough.
Since that humbling defeat, Fort Cumberland has won 7 of 9, a Mountain District championship and its first state title in 47 years.
Playing 47 innings in five days — all of which were under hot conditions with temperatures that reached 90-plus degrees — would not have been possible if Fort Cumberland had been out of shape.
“It’s a lot, when you come home from a 12-inning game, sore everywhere, and you just have to get up and do it again the next day and make no excuses,” Kennell said.
Post 13 will need to play a similarly brutal slate of games next week to capture its first regional title since 1934.
Fort Cumberland’s Mid-Atlantic Regional run begins against Ohio state champion Yeager-Benson Post 199 from Harrison (21 miles from Cincinnati) on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Dale Miller Field in Morgantown, West Virginia.
