FROSTBURG — Mountain Ridge tallied 17 steals and played like junkyard dogs on defense, and their tenacious play translated to points on the other end of the floor as the top-ranked Miners routed Clear Spring, 62-40, on Friday night.
The win is Mountain Ridge's seventh in a row and avenges a Jan. 13 loss at Clear Spring.
"They were hot down there," Mountain Ridge head coach Dave Hobel said of the 67-64 defeat less than a month ago. "They hit their first six or seven shots, they even banked in one. But we got down like 16-2, we battled all the way back and had a chance to tie it at the end. It was just one of those nights.
"But I felt like we had a very good defensive game tonight. We got after it and we played extremely hard on that end of the floor."
Amare Kennedy led the charge on defense in the first quarter with five steals, as the Miners closed the frame on a 9-0 run to take a 15-9 lead at the end of one. A layup by Bryce Snyder at the 2:03 mark gave Mountain Ridge the lead for good.
After holding a 27-18 lead at halftime, Peyton Miller sparked the Miner offense in the third quarter, where he scored 11 of his game-high 17 points.
Staked to a seven-point lead after Clear Spring scored on the opening possession, Miller got a layup to fall to jumpstart a 10-0 run where he got a 3-pointer — Mountain Ridge's only one of the game — to fall at the 6:40 mark. A traditional three-point play by Kennedy following a steal capped the run — he finished with 10 points.
Miller added six more points before the buzzer, as Mountain Ridge led 47-30 entering the fourth.
"He did a good job of hanging in there," Hobel said of Miller. "Things weren't going his way. He came out in the third quarter and got going. He didn't hang his head. He hung in there, hung in there, hung in there, and finally things started working for him. That was a big third quarter."
The Miners cruised from there, outscoring the Blazers 15-10 in the fourth.
Nathaniel Washington was the Miners' second-leading scorer with 14 points, made even more impressive after collecting his third foul at the 4:30 mark in the second quarter. He didn't get another foul the rest of the way.
"What's good is we have a senior-oriented team and they know how to play with fouls," said Hobel. "I trust Nathaniel and Amare to play with fouls. I always tell them baseball has a book that if you do this, this happens — I don't coach by the book. I just have my own book. Sometimes it works, sometimes that book is like, 'Hobel, what are you doing? He has three fouls and you still have him in in the first half.' I don't coach by the book, I just coach on feel. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't."
Snyder thrived on both ends of the floor, scoring 11 points with numerous offensive boards to recycle possessions and played staunch defense on the other end, as the Blazers had no double-digit scorers. Jakob Hull led with eight points, JJ McCauley and Dillon Albowics each had seven and Andrew Keller scored six.
"We've got Bryce, Uma (Pua'auli), Colin (Lowry), Camren (Kifer), Ashton (Shimko), all five of those guys, they know their role and they give us what we need," Hobel said. "They put the puzzle together. We know Peyton, Amare and Nathaniel are going to do their thing, and then those other five guys are going to do their thing. And then what's nice, the other guys that don't play, they work their butts off in practice. So our practices are intense. That's what's really helping our team this year."
Mountain Ridge (14-3) faces a lengthy break, sidelined until Feb. 15 when it hosts Broadfording.
