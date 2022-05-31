COLLEGE PARK — Maryland earned the No. 15 seed in the 2022 NCAA Baseball Championship and will serve as the top seed in the College Park Regional, as announced Monday afternoon.
The Terps will host second-seeded Wake Forest, third-seeded UConn and fourth-seeded LIU in the College Park Regional at Bob “Turtle” Smith Stadium, with games starting Friday, June 3.
Maryland will take on LIU Friday at 7 p.m. on ESPN+. Wake Forest and UConn will open play in College Park at 1 p.m., with coverage on ESPNU.
The Terps (45-12) are making their second consecutive tournament appearance, fifth since 2014 and eighth in program history. Maryland has previously captured regional titles on two occasions (2015, 2014).
Maryland was previously selected as one of the 16 regional hosts sites on Sunday night. The Terps will be hosting an NCAA Regional for the first-time ever.
