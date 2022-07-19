Maryland was shut out of the first two days of the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft, but three Terps heard their names called on Tuesday, the final day.
Left-handed pitcher Ryan Ramsey was selected in the 13th round (385 overall) by the Kansas City Royals. The 6-foot, 195-pound junior from Montvale, New Jersey, finished the season with an 11-1 record, 3.22 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 92.1 innings pitched. Ramsey’s 11 wins were the second most in the nation.
A second-team All-American, Ramsey threw the second perfect game in Maryland history on April 29, a 13-0 win over Northwestern. It was just the 20th nine-inning perfect game in college baseball history.
Ramsey is the first Terp ever selected by the Royals.
Right fielder Troy Schreffler heard his name called next in the 15th round (452 overall) by his home-state Philadelphia Phillies. The 6’1”, 190-pound junior from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, slashed .340/.421/.557 with 10 home runs and 57 RBIs.
Schreffler was projected as Maryland’s starting center fielder next season with the departure of Big Ten Player of the Year Chris “Bubba” Alleyne, but the Terps may need to replace both of their stud outfielders.
Alleyne was in jeopardy of not being selected in the MLB Draft for the second season in a row. The start centerfielder declared for the draft in 2021 but returned to Maryland for a fifth season after not being selected.
The MLB downsized the draft from 40 rounds to just 20 beginning last year, making it much more difficult to break into professional baseball.
However, Alleyne finally heard his name called on Tuesday, as the Los Angeles Dodgers selected the 5’10, 190-pound outfielder in the 19th round (585 overall).
Alleyne, a native of Philadelphia, was a first-team All-American after having the best offensive season in Maryland baseball history. Alleyne is the first Division 1 player to join the 20-20 club (20 home runs, 20 stolen bases) since 2018.
His 24 home runs were the most in a single season in school history, and his totals in RBIs (79), runs scored (73) and extra-base hits (41) are the second most. Alleyne slashed .331/.422/.673 as a graduate senior.
Senior Maxwell Costes, junior Nick Dean, redshirt-sophomore David Falco Jr. and junior Bobby Zmarzlak also declared for the draft from Maryland but went undrafted.
Unlike in football and basketball, players who declare for the draft are still able to return to school if they have eligibility left, even if they’re selected.
