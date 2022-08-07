COLLEGE PARK — First-year Maryland head coach Kevin Willard picked up his secord commitment from a local four-star recruit this summer, adding Northern Virginia’s Jamie Kaiser Jr.
The 6-foot-6 wing is considered one of the nation’s top shooters, and he joins a recruiting class that already includes St. Frances guard Jahnathan Lamothe.
Kaiser, who chose the Terps over Virginia and Indiana, saw his ranking soar on the recruiting circuit after announcing his intention to play basketball instead of football. He’s ranked No. 73 by 247sports and is the No. 37 recruit in the country according to On3.
The Burke, Virginia, native spent his past three seasons at Bishop Ireton in Alexandria, Virginia, but he’ll finish out his high school basketball career at IMG Academy.
IMG competes in the National Interscholastic Basketball Conference, which Bishop Walsh is also a member of.
While Kaiser will no longer play in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference later this year, he is the first WCAC player since Anthony Cowan Jr. in 2016 to commit to Maryland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.