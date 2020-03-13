CUMBERLAND — The 60th celebration of the Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament will have to wait another year, as concerns over the spread of the coronavirus forced the ACIT to cancel this year’s tournament on Thursday morning, hours before the opening game was slated to tip off.
“Due to the Coronavirus continuing to increase cases, the ACIT Committee in conjunction with FSU and the Allegany County health Dept have decided to cancel this year’s tournament,” said Pat Cunningham, an ACIT committee member, in an email sent to the media shortly after 10 a.m. “We appreciate everyone’s cooperation.”
The decision was announced just under six hours before St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes was set to square off with three-time defending Baltimore Catholic League champion St. Frances at 4 p.m.
“To be honest, we’ve been monitoring it for a week,” said ACIT general chairman Joe Carter. “I said at that time that I would wait for the governor or the health department or someone who was in authority over what we were doing to make that call. I guess when I look back and see what happened yesterday, the last 24 hours, with the NBA suspending their season, college basketball saying the tournament would try to be played with no fans (and since being canceled). We were realistic about the fact that we may not be able to play.”
The decision to cancel was made a little easier when St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes, who was to be the first non-Catholic school to participate in the ACIT, had to withdraw from the tournament Thursday morning.
“I had two teams from Virginia (St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes and Paul VI) that were willing to drive up every day,” said Carter. “St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes texted me first thing this morning and said they couldn’t attend, so that took us down to seven (teams). I knew one of the other teams would drive back and forth. The new team, Rock Creek, hadn’t left yet.
“So we had four teams at the hotel, plus BW local. I met with the coaches that were there — I respect them all, (DeMatha’s) Mike Jones and (Gonzaga’s) Steve Turner especially because they’ve been here so many years. But we talked and decided it would be in the best interest of everyone to go ahead and cancel.”
Following the opening matchup, it was scheduled to be Paul VI against our neighbors to the north, Cathedral High School, out of Hamilton, Ontario, Canada at 5:45, followed by the host Bishop Walsh Spartans against 25-time and back-to-back ACIT champion DeMatha at 7:30. The nightcap was Gonzaga vs. Rock Creek, who joined the field earlier in the week after Malvern Prep had to withdraw after the principal of the school placed a school-wide ban on domestic travel due to the coronavirus outbreak.
“I think if it was anything else,” Carter said, “I was told that there was a meeting going on at Frostburg State University about, I guess, what they were going to do on campus, what they were going to do with their students, so we just kind of decided to pull the plug on it so that they didn’t have to make a decision for us.”
Some of the teams could get invited to the GEICO Nationals, although the early-April tournament is currently postponed, but the ACIT traditionally serves as the season-ender for many of the teams in the field, including the Spartans.
“Want to thank our seniors and say how proud I am for all you guys did to help build the foundation for your program,” Bishop Walsh head coach Dan Prete tweeted following the news. “Your future is ahead of you. Wilson (Ramabu), Maw (Nogoson), Tyler (Dixon), Dwayne (Koroma), Brady (Bearinger), Dimingus (Stevens) and Patrick (Strite) you guys are very special.”
It was a landmark decision, albeit not an easy one, as this year serves as the first time the ACIT has been canceled.
“I hated to cancel it for our local fans,” Carter said. “I know how people look forward to it. For them not to be able to play three nights, it’s difficult to accept, but we made the right decision — especially after I just listened to the governor (Larry Hogan) talk. If we decided to start playing, we would’ve had to shut it down halfway through the first day. ... What we did is what we had to do.”
Following the announcement, a string of tweets were sent out by the official Twitter account of the ACIT.
“We encourage everyone to stay positive during this challenging time and remember communities in special need of support. The Alhambra remains dedicated to supporting the developmentally disabled and is looking forward to coming back next year bigger than ever!
“We would also like to thank all of our sponsors and media partners. But most importantly, the men and women of the Alhambra Wamba Caravan #89 that worked tirelessly all year to help make this tournament so special.
“The ACIT charity donates its proceeds to supporting the developmentally disabled. Our tournament raises over $25,000 each year thanks to your support. Anyone wishing to donate to our charity can mail a check made out to ‘ACIT’ P.O. Box 432, Cumberland, Md., 21502”
Kyle Bennett is a sports reporter for the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @KyleBennettCTN.
