Minutes after undefeated Frankfort had finished off a 41-0 shutout of Berkeley Springs — the Falcons second of their first three games — head coach Kevin Whiteman spoke on the radio about his team’s performance.
While he was pleased with the outcome and the way his team had dominated, he was already looking ahead.
“We didn’t beat a real good team tonight,” he said. “They’re getting caught up thinking we’re 3-0 and we’re world beaters.”
Like New England’s Bill Belichick’s “We’re on to Cincinnati,” Whiteman was on to Spring Mills.
He knew the Cardinals would be coming to Frankfort Stadium not only with a 3-0 record, but with an outstanding dual-threat quarterback in Keon Padmore-Johnson who was lighting up the scoreboard.
While the Falcons were blanking the Indians, Spring Mills was taking care of business against Jefferson.
The Cardinals were wrapping up their third consecutive game of scoring 52 or more points as Padmore-Johnson had 18 touchdowns either rushing or passing during their three-game stretch.
They would come to Short Gap averaging 54 points a game while allowing 26. The Falcons would counter with a 41-9 average.
Thanks to Martinsburg losing for the first time in 57 games, the Cardinals also came in as Class AAA’s No. 1 team in terms of ratings points. Frankfort stood at No. 3 in Class AA.
At Pocahontas County, Petersburg (2-1) had just finished winning its second straight and was moving on to play at rival Moorefield in their annual Summit Bowl game — or so they thought.
Due to a COVID-19 situation involving the high school and a Yellow Jacket player, the game got canceled, forcing the Vikings to search for a replacement.
They found one in Independence from Coal City out of Raleigh County. The Patriots agreed to bring their 3-0 record and potent offense and stingy defense to Petersburg on short notice. Independece’s three-game average score was 61-3. Petersburg’s was 20-22. In terms of ratings points, the Patriots were No. 7 in Class AA while the Vikings were 12th in Class A.
Uh-oh!
As Chris Berman says, “That’s why they play the game!”
Not only did Petersburg pull off the upset for its third straight win, it put 30 points by halftime on a team that had only given up eight in its previous two games, on its way a convincing 50-24 rout.
Back in Short Gap, the Falcons ground-control offense led by Peyton Clark’s three TDs (one receiving) and bend-but-don’t-break defense frustrated the Cardinals as it pulled out a thrilling 21-20 overtime victory when Spring Mills’ game-winning two-point conversion pass attempt was batted harmlessly away.
“Huge win for us tonight,” Whiteman told our Alex Rychwalski afterwards. “That’s what you call a classic team effort tonight.
“All week we worked hard. Tonight the boys were just chipping away, chipping away and I’m so proud of them. I’m so happy it paid off for them because of the hard work they put in.”
Frankfort, still No. 3 in the Class AA ratings behind Bluefield and Oak Glen, will face another Class AAA team on Friday when it visits 1-2 Jefferson while Petersburg, now No. 7 in Class A, seeks its fourth-straight victory when it hosts winless Philip Barbour.
Speaking of the ratings points of which the West Virginia postseason is determined, if the playoffs were to begin this week, all teams — East Hardy (No. 11, A), Frankfort (No. 3, AA), Hampshire (No. 13, AAA), Keyser (No. 8, AA), Moorefield (No. 16, A) and Petersburg (No. 7, A) — would be in.
‘Streaks are made to be broken’
When Calvary Christian head coach John Wall called in his girls’ volleyball game Friday evening, he began, “Let me start with, streaks are made to be broken.”
Shalom became the first team in 36 matches to hand the Eagles a loss.
That’s a span of over two years of not tasting defeat.
Let that sink in.
Calvary began a new streak on Tuesday defeating Broadfording, 3-0. It plays at Frankfort tonight at 7 p.m. and visits New Life on Friday at 5:30 p.m. The junior varsity games play an hour before the varsity.
Jeff Landes is the sports editor of the Cumberland Times-News. Contact him at jlandes@times-news.com.
