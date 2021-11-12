FROSTBURG, Md. — No matter who wins between No. 2 Mountain Ridge (8-1) and No. 3 Allegany (8-2) in the 1A West Co-Region final Friday, some history will be made.
First, it’s Miners head coach Ryan Patterson’s maiden playoff appearance since taking over in 2016, so he’s looking for his first postseason win. Second, Allegany hasn’t gotten out of the region since 2009, something Mountain Ridge has never done.
And most importantly, the victor will, at worst, secure the No. 2 overall seed in all of Class 1A, ensuring home-field advantage through a possible state championship appearance in Annapolis.
Mountain Ridge took the first matchup, 31-0, in Frostburg on Sept. 17 to even the all-time series to an 8-8 deadlock. Both coaches agree: It won’t be easy this time around.
“We’re pretty excited as a coaching staff to get an opportunity to play,” Patterson said. “We’re not happy just showing up, we know we have to perform. Everybody’s made adjustments, but you are who you are. There are some personnel things we’re looking at (from the first matchup).
“The 31-0 sounds good, and if we win by anything close to that we’ll be excited. We know the potential they have, they’re a good football team, they’re physical. I’m sure coach (Bryan) Hansel will have his team prepared.”
There’s no doubt of that. Hansel didn’t mince words about what the playoff contest means for his Campers.
“For me, talking to our coaches and players, it’s the biggest game of our careers,” Hansel said. “Our kids haven’t won. They’ve learned to win this year. They don’t understand playoff football, now they have a home playoff win. It’s very vital to both programs. Whoever wins this is the two in the entire 1A. I think it’s a huge building block. A way to keep a winning culture. This game would mean a lot to that.
“We feel pretty good. Just talking to our kids, it’s a chance to win or go home. We talked all week about matchups. Win your individual matchups game in and game out. Win your individual matchup (tonight) and we should have a good chance.”
Mountain Ridge is coming into tonight’s co-region finals riding a three-game win streak over a trio of solid opponents: Northern, 43-13, Williamsport, 31-10, and Keyser, 33-8.
The latter two were tighter than the final score indicates, with the squad from Frostburg needing to buckle down in the second half to overcome some feisty opposition.
“We’ve learned a lot about our personnel, and I think we’ve fine-tuned some of the situational stuff,” Patterson said on what they’ve improved throughout the season. “We had some adversity. We were blowing teams out early, but we’ve had to dig deep and play solid second halves as the season went on. We have as much grit as anybody.”
Mountain Ridge would’ve drawn Hancock to open the playoffs, but the Washington County school dropped out of the postseason, giving the Miners a bye.
Mountain Ridge is going for just its second playoff win in school history. The first arrived when the Miners toppled Northern, 16-9, at home in 2010.
“I keep trying to put it into perspective for the kids, different records we’ve set or tied during the year,” Patterson said. “A game like (tonight) could be a big building block for us. I’ve been trying to get into their mind how big of a game this is for their program.”
Allegany, meanwhile, won its opening-round playoff game over Southern, 55-6, led by quarterback Brody Williams, who completed 5 of 8 passes for 146 yards and a career-high four touchdowns. Cayden Bratton had a breakout game with 109 rushing yards and a TD.
The Campers haven’t escaped the West region since 2009, when they beat Fort Hill, 35-14, in the region final. In the state semifinals that year, they fell to Joppatowne, 20-13.
With Mountain Ridge taking the field for the first time in two weeks tonight, and Allegany smoothing back into form after a letdown in Homecoming, the Miners could have some early-game rust.
Patterson has liked his team’s focus during the time off.
“I thought we had good practices,” he said. “We used last week to work strictly on fundamentals, we watched a little bit more film. This week we did the normal game week. If we lose, obviously we’ll say, ‘The bye week killed us.’ And if we win we’ll probably say, ‘It kept us fresh.’ We just have to play the hand we’re dealt.”
The previous time the county rivals went to battle, the Miners led only 10-0 at halftime.
In that opening half, the Miners’ first touchdown — a 10-yard scramble by Bryce Snyder — was set up by a short field following a Colin Lowry interception. The Miners tacked on three more on an Ashton Shimko 30-yard field goal as time expired.
Allegany’s offense, meanwhile, moved deep into Mountain Ridge territory on a bruising 13-play, 56-yard series, but the Campers were stopped on fourth-and-three on the Miners’ 23.
If Allegany had punched in that chance, or if Mountain Ridge hadn’t capitalized on a costly turnover, then the Campers could’ve led at intermission.
“I thought when we played them, fundamentally we weren’t sound,” Hansel said. “Our biggest focus, making sure we aren’t going to beat ourselves. We got back to the fundamentals of certain things (since facing Mountain Ridge). We’re focused on what we do as a team.
“We talk every week. The three biggest things: win the turnover battle, give up no explosive plays and limit non-effort plays. We did all three in the first half. Make them earn everything they have to earn. You can’t give a great team anything.”
The second half was the Jaden Lee show, as he tallied rushing touchdowns of 33 and 47 yards to make it 24-0. Uma Pua’auli pranced into the end zone from 41 yards in garbage time to put the icing on the cake in the 31-0 victory.
Lee finished with 197 yards on just 15 touches, and he’s accounted for 669 yards and 11 TDs in the ground game in nine games this season.
With Lee, Snyder — who has 1,695 passing yards, 27 total touchdowns and just five picks this year — and Nathaniel Washington to contend with, the Campers need to play sound, fundamental football.
Allegany is a different team than it was then. Led by an improved offensive line and the power running of Braylon White, Brayden Hedrick, Trevor Milburn and its dual-threat QB Williams, Alco is 6-1 since facing the Miners.
“They look like a traditional Allegany team from yesteryear, thumping the ball inside,” Patterson said, “and their best athlete is their quarterback. Last time we corralled him, and we’ll have to do that again. They also looked good passing last week. It’ll be a good challenge for us.”
Whoever comes out on top, it’ll be a monumental step for their respective programs. Mountain Ridge, daring to go where no team in school history has gone before, and Allegany, aiming to restore its tradition-rich program to where it once was a mainstay.
“I’m just excited,” Hansel said. “I love competing against Mountain Ridge. I think they’re a really good football team. I think the three best teams in 1A are in the West.”
“Whoever makes it out of here, if we get two teams to the state championship, they’ll be prepared because they’ve run the local gauntlet,” Patterson said.
