FROSTBURG — When Mountain Ridge hosts Forest Park in the 1A state quarterfinals tonight, the school from West Baltimore will pose a unique set of challenges.
The Foresters are big — really big — with an offensive line that averages more than 300 pounds. Their defense blitzes nearly every play. Ryshayae Williams is a threat to score whenever the ball touches his fingertips.
But Ryan Patterson, coach of No. 2 Mountain Ridge, is confident in his bunch. While No. 7 Forest Park isn’t like any team the Miners have seen this year, the Foresters aren’t perfect.
Mountain Ridge intends to prove that tonight.
“They do make a lot of mistakes, a lot of penalties,” Patterson said. “They had some turnovers against Frederick Douglas. Extremely aggressive defensively, they blitz every play. We hope our screen game can slow them down.”
To get to the state tournament, Mountain Ridge (9-1) soundly beat No. 3 Allegany (8-3), 35-6, in the 1A West Co-Region finals last Friday. Forest Park (7-4) shut out Douglas, 14-0, in a South Region co-final.
The Foresters’ points came almost exclusively from the explosiveness of Williams, who took a punt 55 yards to the end zone and set up their other score with a 41-yard circus catch between two defenders.
“If No. 7 (Williams) gets anywhere in the open field we’re done,” Patterson said. “He’s definitely the one person you’d like to locate every play.”
Soon after Williams’ highlight-reel grab, quarterback Kyren Newsome called his own number and plunged into the end zone from five yards out.
Forest Park has used a two-quarterback system at times this year, with Newsome, a senior, splitting time with freshman gunslinger Shannon Clifton. However, against Douglas, Newsome seemed to be the go-to man under center.
Forest Park operates primarily out of the Shotgun, with some I-Formation used in short-yardage situations. Patterson said the Foresters’ offensive line rivals the most imposing he’s faced.
“This is the biggest team that I think I’ve seen,” he said. “They have a starting two-way player that’s 338 pounds. They don’t move well is the only good news. We’re going to go up-tempo also, I think we can wear them down in that fashion.”
Patterson also believes the Mountain Ridge defense — which has allowed just 99 points all season, or 9.9 a game — won’t be surprised too often. Forest Park doesn’t seem to have much variety in its play-calling.
“Their offense, they’re not very diverse,” Patterson said. “Out of gun, they run a trips bunch set, where they run the same routes every time. I’m hoping from our film study and charting their tendencies, I’m hoping we can do some things there.”
When Mountain Ridge is on offense, the potential is there for big plays.
Forest Park implements an aggressive defensive philosophy, with getting upfield and hitting the quarterback and ball-carriers on disruptive plays the priority.
However, when you blitz, you leave your defensive backs on an island. Though the Foresters’ secondary is filled with talented athletes, the Miners’ short and intermediate passing games will have a field day if they can get the ball in open space.
“They play man-to-man coverage across the board,” Patterson said. “We’re already thinking of some ways we can free up our guys in the passing game.
“I was telling our staff, we might have to live with 15-, 20-yard plays. I think we might have to weather the storm because they blitz so much, so they’re bound to get to us sometimes.”
Senior quarterback Bryce Snyder, who has completed 126 of 204 passes for 1,868 yards, 23 touchdowns and just five interceptions this year, needs to have a quick timer in his head.
If Snyder can avoid negative plays, then Washington, and his 763 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns, and Uma Pua’auli, who has 441 yards and eight scores, will see plenty of green grass in front of them.
“He’s gonna have to get the ball out of his hands quick,” Patterson said. “He’s gonna have to make his reads. We’re trying to really limit things until we get through the thick of things. Two steps max, stick routes and flag routes. Once you get through your progressions, put your heads down if nothing’s there.”
Snyder has had no problem using his legs so far this season — the senior has accumulated 307 yards and seven TDs on 74 totes.
Running back Jaden Lee is coming off one of his best performances of the year when he rushed for 123 yards against a stout Allegany defense. Lee, who has 792 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground, should find space running out wide.
“I think that there are some natural gaps,” Patterson said. “The size, if we can keep them from getting upfield, I think we can run off-tackle.”
It’s also worth noting that tonight’s matchup will be Forest Park’s first night game of the season. Making the trek up to Frostburg, where the low is expected to be in the 20s, will add to the home-field advantage.
“I do believe we have to have a fast start,” Patterson said. “I think we have to factor that in with the weather. Hopefully, we can keep them as uncomfortable as possible.
“I think playing at night is going to be a little different and colder for them.”
