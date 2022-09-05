Prior to Friday, the last time the area sports scene saw Mikey Allen play high school sports was back in mid-March at the Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament. To see Allen play competitive football, you’d have had to go back a few years.
In March, Allen capped off his junior year at Bishop Walsh by hitting game-winning 3-pointers on back-to-back nights in the ACIT at Frostburg State.
Last month, Allen traded in his burgundy and white of BW for the red and white of Fort Hill, which caused plenty of — unneeded — discourse. That’s the thing with opinions — you’ll hear them, even if no one asked.
Oh, were there opinions. People that weren’t Allen’s parents. People that weren’t Allen’s family members. People that weren’t friends with Allen. People that didn’t even know Allen. People that had no skin in the game other than reliving their high school glory days vicariously through teenagers. People still felt compelled to make their voices heard over where a high school senior wants to go to school and play sports and be with his friends.
If Allen felt he had to prove anyone wrong, he certainly did that on Friday in Accident, showing that he hasn’t lost a step since his CAYFL days. He touched the ball twice on offense — both went for touchdowns.
“I feel great,” Allen said after the game. “I’m back with my brothers. It just feels good to be back out on the football field.”
Backed with a 6-0 lead, Allen’s first carry since middle school came with Fort Hill at its own 11-yard line. The senior tailback, lined up behind Tanner Wertz in the I formation, took a handoff from quarterback Lance Bender. Allen darted toward the right side of the offensive line before bouncing off his blockers, cutting left and then shifting back toward the right side near the Fort Hill 30-yard line.
If you saw the picture above the game story in Saturday’s newspaper — props to Times-News photographer Steve Bittner for being in the right place at the right time to get the shot — you’d have seen Wertz in the background signaling a touchdown that was still 70 yards away. Sometimes a picture is indeed worth a thousand words.
“That’s really our main focus on offense, opening up holes for us,” Allen said. “All credit to our offensive line.”
Just like in the first half, when Tavin Willis took Fort Hill’s second play from scrimmage to the house from 50 yards out, Allen made a house call of his own from 50 yards out on the Sentinels’ second play from scrimmage after halftime.
On the second score, Allen took a handoff from Bender and rushed left behind the O-line, breezing into the second level before leaving the free safety in the dust and juking out a corner before winning the race to the right pylon.
Two carries, 139 yards, two touchdowns, 69.5 yards per carry. Not too shabby.
“He’s an athlete,” Fort Hill head coach Zack Alkire said. “He played really well. He was 2 for 2, made big plays. He reminded everybody of what kind of athlete he is. Whether it’s on the hardwood or out here on the football field, he’s going to be special.”
“He’s a great athlete and very elusive,” Northern head coach Phil Carr said. “He was back in his youth league days. He hasn’t lost that. He’s a threat anytime he gets the ball, so is Willis and so is Wertz. It’s great to have those options. But he looked like he didn’t miss a beat. I know he’s not as big and strong as he probably would’ve been if he would’ve been at Fort Hill for three years in the weight room. But he’s very shifty and makes them different.”
Friday provided quite a glimpse into the Fort Hill backfield and the challenge opposing teams see ahead of them in 2022.
Wertz, who seemingly got better as the season went on last year before running for 163 yards in the state title game, stepped in at fullback for a banged-up Shane Welsh, who saw the field a little bit in the second half.
Willis took half of his six carries for touchdowns and was the second-leading rusher (122 yards) for an offense than averaged a first down per carry (10.9 yards).
“Shane was a little bit banged up,” Alkire said. “We’re trying to slow play him a little bit. We’re going to try to bring him in a little bit more slowly into things. Hopefully, we’re able to get a full stable there and be ready to go next week.
“Tavin looked good. Tavin looked very explosive on both sides of the ball. There’s been a lot of talk with him to get that foot in the dirt and get a little more north-south, and he did that tonight. It really paid off for him. He’s going to continue to be explosive all year, he’s going to continue to make plays for us. We’ve got three guys in the backfield that at any given minute can take it to the house, so it should be a really special year if these guys keep playing.”
At a minimum, the mere presence of Allen in this Fort Hill offense throws yet another wrench into the game plan of opposing coaches, and that’s before even getting to his obvious talent on the gridiron.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.