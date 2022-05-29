COLLEGE PARK — After nearly every game, Allegany head coach Dave Winner commented on his team’s youth.
At first, when Allegany defeated Keyser, 4-2, in extra innings to open the season, it was to temper expectations.
As the season progressed and the wins racked up, the apprehension waned and morphed into shock. Winner couldn’t believe how good his young team actually was.
You can’t blame him.
Allegany’s star pitcher Abi Britton is a sophomore, catcher Riley Gallagher is a sophomore, third baseman Ava Strother is a freshman, shortstop Mackenzie Monahan is a freshman, second baseman Avery Miller is a freshman, left fielder Mackenzie Lambert is a sophomore, right fielder Skyler Porter is a sophomore and designated player Kylie Hook is a sophomore.
That’s eight everyday players who are underclassmen.
The only exceptions are senior first baseman and pitcher Alexa Uphold and center fielder Ryland Kienhofer, who are both seniors.
Yet, the Campers weren’t up-and-comers, they have arrived, punctuated by Allegany’s 3-2 win over Patterson Mill for the state championship — its first in 12 years.
Is it too early to think of next season? Of course, but where’s the fun in that?
“I hope we make it back next year, but it only takes one slip-up,” Winner said. “It only takes one game or one inning.”
The Campers didn’t give teams a chance to get them in one game, or an inning, very often with only three close games all year.
The campaign began with a thrilling win at Keyser, which would finish 30-5, and Allegany beat Fort Hill, 4-0, two days later.
Allegany didn’t win by fewer than seven runs again until the state championship two months later.
While most of the Campers’ roster will have a chance to win at least one more Class 1A crown in the coming seasons, Uphold and Kienhofer will have to settle for one.
Kienhofer was also a member of the 2021 team that fell to Patterson Mill, 4-1, in the championship. Uphold, meanwhile, spent her last three seasons at Northern, transferring to Allegany this year.
Uphold was one of the area’s best pitchers and hitters this year, going 8-0 with a 0.31 ERA in 45 innings, striking out 74 batters and walking nine. At the plate, she hit .426 with four doubles, four home runs, 26 runs batted in and 22 runs scored.
With one title in one year in Cumberland, Uphold is batting 1.000.
“It’s definitely not something I expected going into high school,” said Uphold, who will continue her softball career at Davis & Elkins. “I started at a different school, and coming in, getting accepted by these awesome girls has been a really great experience. ... Abi, she’s like my best friend.”
Speaking of Britton, Allegany will have the sophomore ace — who was second in the area in earned-run average behind Uphold — for two more seasons. Britton went 10-0, allowing 16 hits and three earned runs in 54 innings pitched for a 0.39 ERA, fanning 123 hitters and walking just six.
Offensively, Britton had more extra-base hits than singles, clubbing eight doubles and 10 home runs to drive in 40 runs and score 22 times herself. Her .636 batting average led the area.
“I’m very confident that we can make it back here,” Britton said. “Our team is a very young team, a very good team. Most of our girls play travel and do well in travel, so we’re prepared.
“Obviously, we’re going to have to get through the other good teams, but I think we can make it here again. We have good freshmen coming in too.”
In addition to Britton, Allegany returns six everyday players who bat at least .300: Miller (.480), Hook (.462), Gallagher (.375), Porter (.373), Strother (.352).
“We’re an incredibly young team, and we’re very talented all the way around,” Porter said.
Monahan may not meet that threshold, but she was arguably Allegany’s best defensive player. The freshman shortstop hit .271, driving in 18 runs and scoring 21 times. She notched one of the Campers’ seven base hits in the state title game with a fourth-inning single.
A year after catching current Maryland softball pitcher Kyra Pittman as a freshman, Gallagher caught another state championship game during her second season, this time winning it.
Gallagher wants to achieve the feat all four years.
“I think they’re pretty high,” Gallagher said of the Campers’ chances of making it back to College Park. “I think we can do it again for the next two years.”
If they do, Winner won’t be nearly as stupefied.
