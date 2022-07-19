There was a time when I wouldn’t miss a Major League Baseball All-Star Game for anything.
Even ice cream couldn’t have bribed 11-year-old me from skipping a home run derby, or seeing my favorite players grace the field together. For some inexplicable reason, I even watched a couple celebrity softball games over the years.
I picked my 11-year-old self because that was my age in 2008, an MLB All-Star week that was arguably the best in history. It inspired the mind of an aspiring baseball player.
Josh Hamilton crushed a then-record 28 home runs into the night sky at the old Yankee Stadium in one derby round. A day later, the American League and National League All-Stars played a 15-inning thriller won by the AL — the league’s 11th straight triumph.
It was the perfect send-off for the historic park, which was in its final season after housing baseball continuously since 1923.
I haven’t watched the home run derby in years, and not because I don’t love a good long ball or hearing Chris Berman say, “back, back, back,” a hundred times a night.
Commissioner Rob Manfred, in all his infinite wisdom, eliminated outs in 2015 and replaced them with a time limit. The change makes it easier to rack up high home run totals.
Think about it, Hamilton took 38 swings during the first round in 2008, and 28 ended up in the bleachers. Thirteen swings in a row resulted in a homer, which is still a record, and seven went further than 500 feet. Absurd. We’ll never see it again.
Since the change to a time limit, which incentivizes quantity over quality, there have been seven rounds with more homers than Hamilton’s epic in just seven years (Vlad Guerrero Jr. hit 40 in a round in 2019).
Something about a batter having one out left and knowing he needed X amount of home runs to avoid elimination made it special. No deficit was insurmountable as long as you had outs left.
Other than Manfred’s “ghost runner” being placed on second base at the start of extra innings, it’s my least favorite rule change in the game.
As for the All-Star Game, I’m not really sure why my interest has dwindled. Baseball’s exhibition is easily the best in sports because it’s the only one that actually plays the same game.
Even before the Pro Bowl became two-hand touch, the lack of effort made it unwatchable. I don’t blame football players for not wanting to risk injury in a meaningless game, but if they didn’t care about the game, why should I?
And, since it takes place the week before the Super Bowl, the best players on the two best teams in the National Football League don’t compete in its all-star game every year.
The NBA All-Star Game is the same deal. The winning teams’ scores used to approach 200 points before the association adopted the “target score” in 2020, and still regularly finishes between 150-180 points.
I know it’s for fun, but it’s a different sport than regular-season or postseason professional basketball. Defense isn’t just optional, it’s discouraged.
The MLB All-Star Game is still baseball. There are still pitchers that hurl it 100 mph over the plate, hitters that hit it where they ain’t, base runners that run 90 feet four times and fielders trying to prevent them from doing so.
The MLB has had all-star affairs since 1933, and the ball has changed more than the game itself.
If all that’s true, why am I no longer interested? It isn’t one thing.
Child me was desperate to get to know my idols, to see them jest and smile as if they too were just kids playing the game they love. Now, with social media, I already know all the players intimately.
Sometimes, I wish I didn’t know them well.
I watched the 2007 All-Star Game solely to see Orioles second baseman Brian Roberts, my favorite player growing up. Later that same year, he admitted to using steroids “one time.”
The Orioles are also consistently bad. Many years they only have one representative, and it’s usually a reliever. It’s starting to look like that will change soon.
If the Orioles slot five players on the team like their division rivals, the era of me not missing a single All-Star Game may begin again.
Not even for ice cream.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.