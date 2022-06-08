There’s always next year.

What a weekend of baseball it was in College Park, and what a way it ended.
With the opportunity to witness my alma mater host a college baseball regional, I made the most of it, absorbing 47 innings of NCAA tournament baseball over four days in a cramped, often at capacity, Bob “Turtle” Smith Stadium at the University of Maryland.
I saw the Terps put up 23 runs in a tournament-opening bludgeoning of Long Island, complete a dramatic comeback against Wake Forest with four outs remaining and find a way to edge UConn in 11 innings with a skeleton crew pitching staff that resembled our newsroom.
We laughed, we cried, and in the end, the greatest season in Maryland baseball history died.
Those who watched the final game, an 11-8 loss to UConn in a winner-take-all championship bout, know how it ended. And I’m here to tell you this, with 100% certainty despite my unrelenting fandom: The umpire made the correct call.
Monday was just one of those days that Maryland Terrapins fans over the past 20 years have become all too accustomed to. It wasn’t fair, but there was no other way for it to end.
The play in question is relevant to NCAA rule 7-11, so everyone grab a Big Gulp and gather ‘round.
Maryland had miraculously trimmed a 9-1 deficit to 10-8 by the eighth inning with one out, a runner on third and Big Ten Player of the Year Chris “Bubba” Alleyne at the plate.
Alleyne, batting from the left side, chopped a grounder to the pitcher down the first-base line, and UConn closer Justin Willis threw an off-balance delivery to first base. The throw was wide left of Ben Huber, and Alleyne collided with Huber as he ran through the base.
Kevin Keister, the runner at third, raced home, the first base umpire signaled safe and the crowd erupted.
Yet, Washington Nationals fans know all too well the walk the home plate umpire makes to first before signaling interference. Jeff Head judged that Alleyne interfered with the throw to first, and, by rule, he was ruled out.
To add insult to injury, the Terrapin that scored had to return to third base.
The dichotomy between cutting an eight-run deficit to one, with one of the best baserunners in the country at first with one out, to having the at-bat tantamount to a strikeout would’ve been an all-timer for most fanbases.
I’ll just add it to the list.
Maryland head coach Rob Vaughn asked for a review, but we’ve seen similar calls played out across baseball time and time again, at all levels. I didn’t need to see a replay. I knew he was out.
According to NCAA rule 7-11, a batter is out if:
“In running the last half of the distance from home plate to first base while the ball is being fielded to first base, the batter runs outside the 3-foot restraining line or inside the foul line and, in so doing, interferes with the fielder taking the throw at first base.”
In summary, during the final 45 feet between the batter’s box and first base, the batter must run within what’s called the runner’s lane — which is painted in foul territory beside the first-base line on every college and professional diamond.
Because the first-base bag is in fair territory, the runner is allowed to exit the runner’s lane “on his last stride or step if he has been running legally within the running lane up to that point.”
When interference is called, all runners also return to their original bases. That was especially frustrating for Maryland, since Keister would’ve easily scored whether Alleyne was out or not at first.
Had Alleyne just walked back to the dugout upon making contact with the ball, the run would’ve scored. That was the icing on the cake.
Keister never made it home, the rally was stunted and the Terps were blanked in the ninth. Maryland was forced to watch UConn celebrate on its own field.
So let’s address what actually happened. Alleyne started his run to first base along the foul line, which is part of the runner’s lane, but makes at least three consecutive steps in fair territory before reaching first base and colliding with Huber.
“The batter is considered outside the 3-foot lane if either foot is outside either line,” the rule states.
If Alleyne had made his run in the runner’s lane and collided with Huber at the base, then he would’ve been safe. The contact did not matter. Alleyne was ruled out because Head judged that the All-American was running illegally, and his path interfered with the throw.
You could argue that the throw was too horrible to be caught, well, because it was, but it’s a judgment call, and based on the rule book, it was the correct one.
I’m not saying I agree with the rule itself. The spirit of the rule is to prevent runners from intentionally getting in the way of a throw to first. As this play proved, it’s not to protect the runner or the fielder, since Alleyne’s tackle would’ve been fair game had he used the runner’s lane.
Alleyne’s actions weren’t to impede the throw. The star centerfielder was just trying to beat out a swinging bunt with his college baseball career on the line. The rule, however, doesn’t care about intent.
I understand it, but I don’t have to like it.
Perhaps the most frustrating thing is that had Alleyne used the runner’s lane, he would have been just as, if not more, in the pitcher’s path of first base. And upon exiting the lane to touch first, he still would’ve run over the first baseman.
You can’t blame Head for making the call, even if it may seem unnecessary. Umpires receive grades that factor into selection for the College World Series.
Despite the crowd’s vitriol, the Maryland skipper agreed with the crew chief’s call.
“The rule’s the rule, and the way the rule is enforced is right whether I like it or not,” Vaughn said. “It’s unfortunate it was a big spot. It was one where maybe I wished it wouldn’t have been enforced in that situation, but Jeff Head is a good umpire.
“It’s a hard rule. I think you could probably call it on most any play because I’ve never actually seen a baserunner run in the running lane, but the rule is the rule for a reason.”
It also seemed possible that Alleyne would’ve been safe had the throw been on target, but we’ll never know.
Nor will we know why the pitcher decided to throw across his body instead of following his momentum with a delivery to the outside of the bag. In doing so, he left his first baseman out to dry like a quarterback leading a receiver into a linebacker over the middle, and Alleyne ran him over.
And nor will we know why the first baseman didn’t pick a side of the base and give his pitcher a clear target, instead opting to act as a tackling dummy. I’m sure a heavy dose of PFPs are on the menu before UConn faces Stanford in the super regionals.
Batters rarely use the runner’s lane, but collegiate and professional catchers and pitchers usually make the play, so interference isn’t called.
A similar call was made during Game 6 of the 2019 World Series between the Nationals and Astros when Washington shortstop Trea Turner was called out for interfering with the first baseman.
Turner never entered the runner’s lane before making contact with the first baseman, he was called out and Nationals manager Davey Martinez became the first ejected in the World Series since Bobby Cox in 1996. All was forgotten when Washington won the series in seven.
That was perhaps the most surprising thing in College Park, that Vaughn didn’t get tossed.
One play didn’t decide the Maryland-UConn game. The Terps sticking with a freshman pitcher after four consecutive walks during a six-run first inning was a far more decisive sequence.
While Head’s interpretation of the rule was correct, it’s still an imperfect one.
Asking a right-handed batter, like in the case of Turner during the World Series, to zig-zag into foul territory to enter the runner’s lane is unnatural — especially when first base is entirely in fair territory.
In Turner’s case, he never veered one way or the other, maintaining a straight line to the bag. The rule, however, doesn’t care about symmetry.
Perhaps following softball’s lead with an additional base in foul territory for runners to run through is the way of the future. Had that been the case in College Park, Maryland very well could still be playing baseball.
Instead, the Terps will have to settle for a program-record 48-14 record, a Big Ten Championship and a runner-up finish in a regional they hosted for the first time in school history.
When my dad and I were making the trek up Fieldhouse Drive in front of the student union after watching Maryland fend off elimination against Wake Forest and UConn on Sunday, I made an observation.
This Maryland baseball team felt like a team of destiny, but in my lifetime, that university has consistently found new and unique ways to break my heart.
I wish I was wrong. Predictably, I wasn’t.
There’s always next year.
