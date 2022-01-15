CUMBERLAND — In a city matchup, you never really know what you're going to get. On Friday night, it was a tale of two halves for Allegany and Fort Hill.
Fortunately for the No. 3 Campers, their second half was enough to overcome Fort Hill's first half, as Allegany fended off the Sentinels, 62-52, in boys basketball action at Fort Hill.
"It's a city game and if you don't come with the right mindset in a city game, it's going to be a drag-out, knockdown kind of game, and it was," said Allegany head coach Tedd Eirich. "I've got to give a ton of credit to Fort Hill. Coach (Thad) Burner brought those kids out and they played their butts off in the first half and gave us fits with everything they did. We were not very good on either end of the court. I've got to give them credit on their defensive end, maybe making us rush some shots. We did not play a team offense like we had in the past. You've got to give them all the credit in the first half."
Owen Seifarth led the Campers with a double-double, scoring 15 points on seven buckets and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line while also leading a 43-22 rebounding advantage with a game-high 16 boards, many of which came on the offensive end.
"I thought we played well," said Burner, Fort Hill's head coach. "There were just stretches we just really struggled to rebound the ball. That's kind of been an issue throughout the season. Just some lapses. I thought that was the difference. We had them with 16 offensive rebounds. That's a lot of possessions. They're just killers."
The Sentinels came out firing on all cylinders against Allegany, who was coming off an emphatic 78-54 win over No. 1 Southern on Tuesday.
Fort Hill used 6-0 and 4-0 runs to open up an 18-6 lead, but the Campers closed the quarter on a 5-0 run to trail 18-11 at the end of one. Bryce Schadt had 11 points in the frame, including a 3-pointer from NBA range to cap off the 7-0 run, and Anthony Burns scored the other seven.
"Bryce played well," Burner said. "I thought he played really well in the first half. He's another that's going to give you everything he's got."
The Sentinels kept their seven-point advantage at halftime, 31-24, thanks to a 7-0 run over the final 1:28 with a runner by Burns, a 3-pointer at the right elbow by Schadt and a layup in traffic by Logan Mullery with two seconds left before the buzzer.
"We had a very spirited conversation at halftime," said Eirich. "I just told them that this is not who they are and we're not playing like Allegany does. And that was just a fact. I just told them they had to come out and start playing. They came out in the second half and picked the defense up. I thought we started passing the ball a little bit in the offensive sets. That was just the difference, I guess."
Burns scored a game-high 21 on eight field goals, half of which came from beyond the arc, and 1 of 2 at the line. Schadt tacked on 17 on six buckets, also netting half from 3-point land, and 2 of 2 from the free-throw line. Mullery finished with 10 points as the trio combined for 48 of Fort Hill's 52 points.
"Anthony's a great player," Burner said. "He works hard. He wants to be good and it shows. He's becoming a leader of this basketball team. And it hurts. These kids, they work their tails off and this is the outcome.
"But for us to win games against good basketball teams, we have to do the little things. We talk to the kids about that all the time. Today was no different. I thought we played really well defensively, we just gave up offensive rebounds and when you do that, that's a lot of opportunities."
Despite going into halftime with the lead, Fort Hill's seven-point advantage quickly vanished as Allegany opened up the second half with a 10-0 run with Caiden Chorpenning starting it with his first points of the night, then a layup and made foul shot by Cayden Bratton at 7:01.
"Caiden (Chorpenning) had a very slow start," Eirich said. "They came out in the second half and everybody woke up. Owen was just unbelievable tonight. I think he had 16 rebounds. His rebounds in the second half on the offensive glass was pretty impressive. I just think it was a great team effort in the second half playing better team defense. Fort Hill was making some shots, man, they were shooting the lights out. They were fantastic tonight."
That was when Seifarth got to work on the offensive glass, getting a pair of rebounds and a putback to tie it at 31-all before grabbing another offensive board with a putback plus drawing a foul, converting the traditional three-point play for a 34-31 Allegany lead that it wouldn't relinquish.
Fort Hill's Garret Lepley got a layin to fall 13 seconds later to stop the bleeding, but Allegany answered with a 4-0 run and closed out the quarter on a 10-5 dart for a 48-41 lead entering the fourth.
The Sentinels got to within six, 56-50, with 1:44 to play, but the Campers closed the game on a 6-2 run to secure the victory.
Chazz Imes was the Campers' second-leading scorer with 14 points, half of which came in the fourth. Chorpenning finished with eight points and six boards, while Bratton also tallied eight points.
"It's a city game and it doesn't matter what the records are," said Eirich. "You throw them out the window. I tried to explain that to them yesterday in practice and I guess they didn't heed that advice. Fort Hill came out and they had a good plan and they played hard and we didn't match it in the first half. I'm just thankful that our kids woke up and they realized they had to play to their potential, and they did."
Allegany won the JV game, 58-44, behind Isaiah Fields' 22 points on seven buckets, including a 3-pointer, and 7 of 11 from the free-throw line. Andrew Highland added 12 points. Fort Hill was led by a game-high 24 from Jabril Daniels, who had 10 field goals, four of which were from 3-point land.
Fort Hill moves to 1-7 and will look for its second win of the season on Thursday at home against No. 4 Keyser.
"Our record's not indicative of who we are, by any stretch," Burner said. "The teams that we have played during this period of time, they could beat just about anybody. We're going to continue to go to work and we're going to ride the wave. Sometimes there's good ones, there's bad ones. But those kids, those 10 kids — I say that because we started with 14 — they want to be good and they're going to see it through."
Allegany (5-2) will likely elevate from the No. 3 spot in the Area Top 5 after going undefeated on the week, coupled with a pair of losses by No. 2 Mountain Ridge. But the road ahead isn't easy for the Campers — weather pending, of course — as they play three games in four days next week. They are at home against Mountain Ridge on Tuesday, at Northern on Wednesday and host a rematch with Southern on Friday.
"That's a heck of a tough stretch," Eirich said. "You're playing three games in four days. The thing I feel good about is I think we have good depth. I think that should work to our advantage. Everybody's going to have to play hard when they're out there and everybody should be fighting for minutes like it should be. So, hopefully that'll work for us."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.