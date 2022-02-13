CUMBERLAND — It’s been more than 20 years since Steve Francis last stepped on the court at Allegany College of Maryland. For Francis and everyone else at Bob Kirk Arena on Sunday, it was well worth the wait.
The former Allegany Community College, University of Maryland and NBA star was at Bob Kirk Arena for the Trojans’ women’s and men’s basketball games against Niagara County Community College, taking time to address the teams and give back to a community that supported him.
“Driving up here, it just made me understand that this is where I grew up,” Francis told the Times-News following the Allegany men's 69-61 loss. “I grew up being a high school dropout to actually a college student-athlete. Coach Kirk made sure he emphasized that basketball wasn’t going to be the only thing that defined me. If you follow my career, you know my foundation (The Steve Francis Foundation) has defined me for the past 23 years. So it’s been a great journey.”
Francis graced the area with his behind-the-back passing, windmill dunks and countless highlight-reel performances during the 1997-98 season under Kirk, a Hall of Fame coach. “The Franchise” became the first player to take two unbeaten teams into the National Junior College Tournament, one being the Trojans and the other being San Jacinto College (Texas) in 1996-97.
“You always say it’s been a whirlwind whenever anything like this happens,” said Allegany College men’s head coach Tommie Reams. “But thankfully I’ve known Steve for several years now and whenever we were able to finally get coordinated, it was very, very easy to get things going because of that relationship.
“His willingness to come up and talk to the guys and give back to the program and the community that supported him so much speaks volumes not just about Steve but our community. The impact that this place has had on his life between Bob Kirk, between the hometown fans, between the college itself, cannot be understated how important junior college as an education system and athletics can impact lives.”
Francis is living proof that going straight to Division I isn’t the only route to playing in the NBA, something he takes great pride in.
“As much as people want to go straight D1, some people aren’t ready for it,” Francis said. “You know what? For me, the ball bounced for me to go to junior college to prepare myself for D1. At Maryland, the wolves are everywhere; but if you can contain them at the junior college level, learn how to grow up, I think you’ll see less of those stories of people getting to the NBA without junior college.”
After his season in Cumberland, Francis transferred to Maryland, with his addition helping propel the Terps to a No. 5 ranking in preseason polls. By early December, the Terrapins, guided by Gary Williams, were No. 2 in the nation. During his time in College Park, which was only one season, Francis averaged 17 points, 4.5 assists and 2.8 steals per game. As a junior, he was a consensus second-team All-American, first-team All-ACC and was named a finalist for the Wooden and Naismith Player of the Year awards after leading the Terps to a 28-6 record, resulting in a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, where they lost to St. John’s in the Sweet 16.
“Independency, having to be accountable,” Francis said of what he learned from Kirk and the college that he took with him in life. “I had to be accountable for our team on and off the court, as a captain, as a leader. A lot of those things depended on some of the actions that I made. So I always made sure I was in class. Coach wanted us at practice early, so I did all these things. And being accessible. I think that’s what a lot of people are missing, the accessibility, especially leading a team like this.”
After his junior season, Francis was the No. 2 overall pick by the Houston Rockets in the 1999 NBA Draft. His professional career spanned 10 years, playing in Houston, Orlando and New York before going back to Houston for a season. During his nine-year NBA career, Francis recorded 10,446 points (18.1 ppg), 3,473 assists (6.0 apg) and 3,215 rebounds (5.6 rpg).
Currently, Francis works with the Steve Francis Foundation, which supports at-risk youth with educational and recreational opportunities. Francis said the organization, through the Brenda Wilson Scholarship Fund, has given over $800,000 in scholarships to 75 kids. The fund is named after his mother, who died of cancer in 1995.
Francis addressed Reams’ team prior to their 3 p.m. game against Niagara County.
“There were a lot of things that were discussed,” said Francis. “Me and coach have created a bond to where a lot more needs to happen here in Cumberland, on my behalf, too. To come back, try to get some other kids to come and build this community up. It was a basketball program when I left and I’m here to help it come back.”
“Anytime someone walks in the Allegany College of Maryland doors, they see all the jerseys, they see all the tradition, they see the legacy that’s been built here,” Reams added. “It’s up to our current generation, our coaching staff, our players, people across campus, to build that culture and build that legacy and enhance our tradition, not just rely on our tradition. Steve is going to be a huge part of that going forward.
“I think he opened a lot of guys’ eyes today. It’s not just that ... I say the man, the myth, the legend as far as his concern in this area goes, but the approach, the attention to detail, the way he talked about discipline and developing and humbling yourself is so important for these young men and women to learn. I can’t thank him enough for helping us continue to build and enhance our culture here at the college.”
