As Maryland’s playoffs advance to the next round, West Virginia moves to the playoff portion of the year. Seven area teams will see the field this week.
Fort Hill (8-0) and Mountain Ridge (8-1), Nos. 1 and 2 in Maryland Class 1A West, respectively, will both host playoff games after being idle in the first round with Clear Spring and Hancock both opting out of the playoffs.
The Sentinels, the top overall team in the state in Class 1A, hosts No. 4 Northern (5-5) on Friday, 7 p.m., at Greenway Avenue Stadium. The Huskies routed Smithsburg, 45-9, last Friday night.
Mountain Ridge, Class 1A’s No. 2 overall team, will play Allegany (8-2) on Friday, 7 p.m., at Miner Stadium. The Campers, who are the No. 3 team in the West Region and all of Class 1A, cruised past Southern, 55-6, Friday evening at Greenway.
In West Virginia, Frankfort (6-4) hopes to keep its momentum rolling into this week after eliminating Keyser from playoff contention with a 41-35 win over the Golden Tornado in the Mineral Bowl. The Falcons, No. 13 entering Week 11, remained at No. 13 for the Class AA playoffs. They will travel to No. 4 Lincoln (8-2) on Friday, 7:30 p.m.
In Class A, No. 3 East Hardy (9-1) takes a three-game win streak into the playoffs, while it has outscored opponents 101-6. The Cougars will host No. 14 Meadow Bridge (6-4) on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
No. 9 Moorefield (7-3), looking to bounce back from a loss to Berkeley Springs, also plays at 1:30 on Saturday afternoon, hitting the road to take on No. 8 Wheeling Central Catholic (7-3).
