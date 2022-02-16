OAKLAND, Md. — Southern made it rain from beyond the arc, knocking down 10 3-pointers while four players reached double figures as the No. 3 Rams topped No. 5 Fort Hill, 67-46, Tuesday night at Ram Arena.
The win avenges a 60-57 loss at the hands of the Sentinels on Feb. 4 in a game that went down to the wire.
“We’ve improved defensively,” Southern head coach Tom Bosley said about the difference from the last meeting. “Also, when you make shots, you look better than you are. When you miss shots, you look really bad. Credit to them. When they made shots down there, they beat us. We made shots tonight … I think that’s it, we hit shots. And we’re more healthy than we were.”
“Defensively, we didn’t play really well tonight,” said Fort Hill head coach Thad Burner. “We have to play good defense in order for us to win. I thought we gave up too many easy shots. We didn’t close out real well, or we’d stand with our hands down defensively. We let — on the offensive end when we’d miss shots — it affect our defensive game; and it has to be the opposite of that because we have to be able to defend and turn into offense in order for us to score enough points.”
Isaac Upole, who tallied a game-high 19 points, sparked the Rams early on by scoring six of the game’s first eight points for a 6-2 advantage.
The Sentinels responded with a 6-0 run after baskets by Anthony Burns, Tavin Willis and Bryce Schadt for their only lead of the night.
That was when the 3-pointers started finding the mark, with Ethan Glotfelty giving the Rams the lead for good with a 3-pointer on a catch-and-shoot, followed by a three-ball from Jared Haskiell at the top of the arc.
Willis got a runner to fall to stop the 6-0 run, but Southern got a pair of baskets in the final minute — a 3-pointer at the left elbow by Glotfelty and a layin by Upole — for a 17-10 advantage at the end of one.
After scoring eight points in the first quarter, Upole started getting double-teamed by the Sentinels. That opened up the inside for Gabe Hebb to thrive, as he scored nine points — backed by 3-pointers by Glotfelty and Haskiell — in the second quarter for a 36-23 Southern lead at halftime.
“What they do is, and they do a pretty good job of this, is they try to double-team anybody in the post, regardless of position,” Bosley said. “But we play Gabe on the inside sometimes because of his ability to score in there. And that’s when they were doubling him because they have the guy conveniently down there.”
Burns hit a 3-pointer with just under a minute-and-a-half to go before the break to get Fort Hill within single digits, 28-21, but Haskiell responded with a 3-pointer of his own at 1:09 followed by a traditional three-point play by Hebb.
For good measure, the Rams hit three more 3-pointers in the third quarter — two by Glotfelty and one by Haskiell — for a 51-35 lead entering the fourth. They closed out the game with a pair of 3s — by Haskiell and Skyler Nichols — during the fourth.
Upole’s 19 points came on nine field goals and 1 of 3 from the foul line. Glotfelty, who had a team-best five 3-pointers, scored 16 points. Haskiell used four 3-pointers to tally 13 points, while Hebb also finished with 13.
“We’re getting there and we’ve had it as a program mentality to be good come mid-February,” Bosley said. “Start getting better and better and better, and I think we’re heading that direction. We’re not good yet, (but) we’re heading there.”
The Rams were ferocious on the offensive glass, using rebounds to extend possessions and garner second-chance points.
“It’s all the time. We haven’t rebounded real well all season,” Burner said. “There were multiple times where we’d play defense all the way to the end of the shot clock and they get an offensive rebound and we do it exactly again. We’re not going to beat anybody playing 45-second possessions.
“But hats off to Southern. They made a lot of tough shots I thought today, too. But they played with more intensity than we did and the outcome shows.”
The Sentinels were led by Schadt’s 14 points on six field goals, including a 3-pointer, and 1 of 1 from the foul line. Willis added 11 on five baskets and 1 of 3 from the stripe. Burns tacked on nine points with three field goals, including a 3-pointer, and 2 of 2 from the free-throw line.
Fort Hill (5-13) has two more games before the playoffs begin late next week, hosting Washington — a team the Sentinels beat 52-46 on Feb. 9 — on Thursday before traveling to No. 4 Hampshire on Monday.
“It’s huge for us,” Burner said of trying to get another win or two before the playoffs. “We’ve got a lot of things that we need to sort out offensively and defensively. We just have to continue to practice and give it our best shot as the season winds down. I expect the kids to do that. They’ll respond.”
Southern (11-6) has a meeting in Frostburg scheduled for Thursday against No. 1 Mountain Ridge, a rematch from the Jan. 4 double-overtime game in Oakland that resulted in a 65-61 win for the Rams.
“Every day we’re looking to improve,” Bosley said of how close his team is to being his definition of good, “and every day our coaches are challenged to make sure we’re getting something more taught. I just think how far away is based on the competition sometimes.”
