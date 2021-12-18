Allegany High School has selected three new members into its sports Hall of Fame with the recent announcement of Herman Lewis, class of 1950; John O’Neal, class of 1992; and Dustin Wharton, class of 2010 being selected, bringing the total prestigious membership to 138 honorees since the shrine was initiated in 1980.
Induction ceremonies will be held prior to the boys varsity basketball game with Hedgesville on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. in the Allegany gymnasium, according to Donnie Gibson, chairman of the Hall of Fame committee.
Herman Lewis
Lewis was the spark plug of Alco’s City, Western Maryland Interscholastic League and Class A basketball state championship team in 1950.
The team compiled a 25-2 season record, losing only to Somerset and Central by a four point combined total. Despite a slow start, the Campers finished in top form and boasted a record of 19 games without a defeat.
A clever ball handler who played an excellent floor game, Lewis was all over the court for the Campers. He was his team’s runner-up in scoring, trailing teammate Bob Lookabaugh.
Lewis held down the shortstop position on the baseball team which compiled a 12-5 record a won the City crown, losing to Beall in a playoff game for the Bi-State Conference title.
Lewis was named as one of the sportsmanship award finalists representing his school sponsored by the Knights of Columbus.
John O’Neal
O’Neal was a three-sport standout in football, basketball and baseball. A three-year player for coach Toby Eirich, O’Neal had a 3-1 pitching record his sophomore year, copping the City, Cumberland Valley Athletic League, Area and 2A state championships.
During the 1990 baseball season, O’Neal posted a 6-3 pitching record with two of his being a one- and two-hitter while compiling a 1.52 ERA and a hefty .403 batting average.
His senior year, he posted a 3-0 record from the mound while being able to pitch the first half of the season due to shoulder tendonitis. He struck out 32 batters in 17 1/3 innings and recorded a minascule 1.00 ERA. He batted for an average of .351 and hit three homers along with 14 RBIs.
Selected to the City, WMIL and All-Area first team, O’Neal was 1 of 20 players selected to play for the Team Maryland All-Stars in the Sunbelt Classic in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
At his graduation, he was awarded the James Willetts Baseball Award, James Arrowood Basketball Award, the Scholar-Athlete Award and the Robert M. Hutcheson Leadership Award.
Dustin Wharton
Wharton was a standout running back and linebacker on coach Tom Preaskorn’s 9-4 state semifinal team when he established a school record with 2,256 all-purpose yards in 2009. He scored 27 touchdowns and had 173.5 yards per game.
On defense, Wharton had 139 tackles, six quarterback sacks and two fumble recoveries. He was selected to the 2007 All-Area defensive team, in 2008 he was placed on the defensive team as a linebacker and in 2009 he was selected on the first team as a running back and second unit as a linebacker.
For his overall performance, he was honored by being named Player of the Year.
During his junior year on the basketball squad, the team lost to Digital Harbor in the state semifinals putting together a 22-4 season, and his senior year went through the regular season undefeated (20-0), winning the City and Appalachian Mountain Athletic Conference crowns.
During the state playoffs, the team breezed through the first three games before being halted by powerhouse Dunbar.
Wharton was awarded the prestigious Charles E. Babst Award at his graduation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.