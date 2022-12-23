CUMBERLAND — An early Christmas gift came to three Allegany High sports greats with the announcement of their election to the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame.
The new honorees for the Blue and White shrine are Lauryn (MacFawn) Roberts, class of 2008; Casey Roberts, class of 2010; and Leah Wormack, class of 2011.
This is the first time since the inception of the “Hall” that a husband and wife have been selected at the same time. Herman Koegel and wife Ruth were recipients of the prestigious honor on separate occasions in 1982 and 2006.
With this year’s class, there will be 141 members enshrined since its inception in 1980.
According to Hall of Fame committee chairman Donnie Gibson, the induction ceremony will be held Wednesday prior to the boys basketball game against St. Vincent Pallotti at 5:30 p.m. in the Allegany Gymnasium.
Lauryn (MacFawn) Roberts
Winner of three Maryland Class 1A cross country championships and two 3200-meter run state titles in outdoor track, Roberts best winning time for cross country was during her senior year when she ran the course at Hereford with a time of 19:38, finishing 58 seconds ahead of her nearest competitor. In the 3200-meter run, she finished with a time of 11:21.78, almost eight seconds better than the second-place finisher. In between state tournaments, she won several other local and area meets.
At her graduation, Roberts was awarded the William Faherty Award as Allegany’s top female student-athlete and the “Bill” Bowers Award as the best all-around female athlete.
Roberts accepted a scholarship to Syracuse University and its cross country team made history immediately by winning the NCAA Northeast Regional championship — the first such title in school history. Roberts set the pace for the team that would go on to the championship. This meet opened the season but Roberts spent the rest of season sidelined by an injury.
Casey Roberts
A two-time All-City and Western Maryland Interscholastic League basketball player and two time Player of the Year, Roberts led the City in scoring in 2009 and 2010 with 438 and 512 points, respectively. His overall three-year scoring production was 1,430 points in 74 games for a 19.3 average placing him fifth in school history for all-time points.
His senior year, Roberts led the Campers to an undefeated regular season before losing in the Maryland Class 1A championship game to Dunbar, 67-56. This was the fourth time Allegany lost only one game in a season — 1933 to Westmont, 1954 to Beall, and to Dunbar in 1994 and 2020.
At Allegany Community College, Roberts was first team on both the All-Region XX and Maryland JUCO for two years.
After transferring to Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, Roberts appeared in all 36 games, losing to North Carolina A&T in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the University of Dayton.
Leah Wormack
Limited to playing her freshman year due to a knee injury, Wormack came back strong in the 2009 season pacing the Campers to a 22-3 record and winning the Appalachian Mountain Athletic Conference and City titles along with the prestigious Player of the Year award.
A knee injury again limited her playing time as a junior, but again she made a strong recovery and returned to the court finishing second in the area in scoring with 472 points for a 19.7 average and led all players with 12.8 rebounds and 3.8 blocked shots a game. She was also tops in the area in foul shooting at 79.6%.
Wormack paced the Campers her senior year to a 21-3 record again winning the AMAC and City titles. She finished her career with 1,088 points, good for eighth all-time at Allegany.
Wormack also participated in track and field and volleyball while at Allegany and she was awarded a basketball scholarship to the University of North Carolina-Asheville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.