Fort Hill (15-6) at Allegany (14-6)
GAME: Girls — Maryland Class 1A Region I Championship
TIP-OFF: 6 p.m.
THIS SEASON’S MEETINGS: Fort Hill won both, 54-35 at home and 52-45 on the road
LAST TIME OUT: Allegany def. Southern, 44-32, at home on Tuesday; Fort Hill def. Mountain Ridge, 45-28, at home on Tuesday
IN THE RANKINGS: Allegany is seeded No. 1 in the region and was ranked a season-high No. 2 in the final Area Top 5 of the regular season. The Campers were ranked four of the first five weeks before dropping out for three weeks. Upsets of then-No. 2 Keyser and Frankfort pushed Allegany to the No. 2 spot. Fort Hill is seeded No. 2 in the region and was unranked in the final regular-season poll. The Sentinels were ranked No. 3 for each of the first five weeks and No. 5 Weeks 7-9 before dropping out of the poll. They’ll likely re-enter the final poll after defeating No. 5 Mountain Ridge on Monday.
FOR THE RECORD: Fort Hill took both regular-season meetings, cruising in the first matchup in South Cumberland on Jan. 19, and needing to come from behind to defeat Allegany atop Haystack Mountain just last week. The Campers returned Jordan Chaney and Liliana Zembower to the line-up in the 1A West Region I Semifinals against Southern — neither played in the teams’ most-recent meeting. Fort Hill returned Olivia Looker, who was also rehabbing an injury, against Mountain Ridge on Tuesday. ... Allegany is led by freshman point guard Avery Miller, who was just one of two players who averaged a double-double at 16.1 points (fifth in the area) and 10.3 rebounds (second in the area) a night during the regular season. Calvary’s Bethany Carrington was the only other player to achieve the feat. Shylah Taylor averaged 9.5 points and 6.9 rebounds, Chaney scores at a 7.9 points a game clip, and Faith Stevenson grabs 6.8 rebounds a game. Miller also dishes out 2.9 assists a night, and Rachel Bush averages 2.6. Miller’s 3.3 steals a game rank sixth in the area. ... Karli O’Neal paces the Fort Hill scoring with 12.1 points a night, and she leads the area along with Union’s Olivia Bomboy with 4.1 assists to go along with 2.7 steals per game. Carly Bennett, who had 21 points in the Sentinels’ win over Allegany last week, averages 11.3 points and 6.8 rebounds a game, and Looker averages 10.8 points. Kayijah George scores 8.3 points to go along with 3.6 assists an outing, Brooklyne Noel tallies 7.4 points and 7.2 rebounds and Alayzia Trimble averages six rebounds a night.
Frankfort (14-7) at Trinity (17-6)
GAME: Girls — West Virginia Class AA, Region II Co-Championship
TIP-OFF: 7 p.m.
THIS SEASON’S MEETINGS: Frankfort won, 54-30, at home on Jan. 21
LAST TIME OUT: Frankfort lost to Petersburg, 55-48, in double overtime last Friday; Trinity def. Braxton County, 75-40, last Friday
IN THE RANKINGS: Frankfort is the top seed in Region II, No. 3 in the Area Top 5 and No. 5 in the Associated Press West Virginia state rankings for Class AA. Frankfort is one of two girls teams — along with Petersburg — to be ranked within the area rankings for all 11 weeks this year, peaking at a season-high No. 1 during Week 5. Trinity is the No. 3 seed in Region II and No. 10 in the Class AA AP poll.
FOR THE RECORD: The Frankfort Falcons are making a familiar trip tonight to Morgantown in an effort to secure one of the eight spots in the Class AA state tournament next week. Last season, Frankfort went on the road to dispatch Trinity, 60-48, for the co-region crown to get back to states. Halley Smith scored a game-high 20 points and Marié Perdew added 17 for the Falcons. Smith also grabbed 11 rebounds for a double-double. ... Though Frankfort won’t have the services of the injured Perdew this time around, the Falcons have already beaten Trinity in Short Gap, West Virginia, this year. In that game, Smith scored a game-high 19 and Larae Grove added 16 to spring a 24-point rout. ... Smith is the area’s leading scorer with a 20.4 points per game average and also sports an area-best 4.5 steals a night. Grove is ninth with a 13.4 scoring average and ninth with 3.1 assists a game, and Arin Lease averages 8.1 points and six rebounds a night.
Braxton County (6-17) at Petersburg (19-4)
GAME: Girls — West Virginia Class AA, Region II Co-Championship
TIP-OFF: 7 p.m.
THIS SEASON’S MEETINGS: N/A
LAST TIME OUT: Petersburg def. Frankfort, 55-48, in double overtime last Friday; Braxton County lost to Trinity, 75-40, last Friday.
IN THE RANKINGS: Petersburg is ranked No. 1 in the Area Top 5, the No. 2-seeded team in the region and No. 4 in the Class AA AP poll. The Vikings have been ranked No. 1 an area-best nine times in 11 weeks in the area poll.
FOR THE RECORD: Like Frankfort and Trinity, Petersburg and Braxton County play a familiar co-region title. A year ago, Petersburg routed Braxton, 76-44, to return to the Charleston Civic Center for the first time since 2007. ... The Vikings’ offense is paced by Braylee Corbin and Kennedy Kaposy at 15.3 and 15 points per game, respectively. Corbin is the area’s sixth-leading scorer and Kaposy is seventh. Mickala Taylor also averages double-figures with 11.3 points a night. Corbin pulls down 6.5 rebounds, Taylor grabs 6.4 and Kennedy corrals 5.2 boards a night. Mackenzie Kitzmiller is tied for ninth locally with 3.1 assists a game. Kaposy and Taylor are tied for second in the area with 3.4 steals an outing.
