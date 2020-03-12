TUESDAY’S RESULTS

College Baseball

Allegany at Frederick, ppd. to Wednesday

College Women’s Lacrosse

CCBC Essex 22, WVU Potomac State 1

 

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

College Men’s Lacrosse

Mercyhurst North East 13, WVU Potomac State 7 at Erie, Pa.

College Baseball

Frederick 11, Allegany 9

Frostburg State at Salem, W.Va., canceled

Garrett at Fayetteville Tech, 5 p.m.

WVU Potomac State College 7-8, Glenville State 6-0 

College Softball

Northern Virginia at Garrett (2), 3 p.m.

Penn State-Scranton at WVU Potomac State College (2), canceled

 

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

College Baseball

Garrett at Methodist Junior Varsity, 6 p.m.

College Men’s Lacrosse

Frostburg State vs. Florida Southern at Baltimore, 7 p.m.

College Women’s Lacrosse

Harford at WVU Potomac State, 4 p.m.

High School Boys Basketball

Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament

St. Frances Academy vs. St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes School, 4 p.m.

Cathedral vs. Paul VI, 5:45 p.m.

DeMatha vs. Bishop Walsh, 7:30 p.m.

Rock Creek Christian Academy vs. Gonzaga College, 9:15 p.m.

West Virginia Class AA Co-Region finals

Frankfort at Fairmont Senior, 7 p.m.

North Marion at Keyser, 7 p.m. 

