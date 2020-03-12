TUESDAY’S RESULTS
College Baseball
Allegany at Frederick, ppd. to Wednesday
College Women’s Lacrosse
CCBC Essex 22, WVU Potomac State 1
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
College Men’s Lacrosse
Mercyhurst North East 13, WVU Potomac State 7 at Erie, Pa.
College Baseball
Frederick 11, Allegany 9
Frostburg State at Salem, W.Va., canceled
Garrett at Fayetteville Tech, 5 p.m.
WVU Potomac State College 7-8, Glenville State 6-0
College Softball
Northern Virginia at Garrett (2), 3 p.m.
Penn State-Scranton at WVU Potomac State College (2), canceled
TODAY’S SCHEDULE
College Baseball
Garrett at Methodist Junior Varsity, 6 p.m.
College Men’s Lacrosse
Frostburg State vs. Florida Southern at Baltimore, 7 p.m.
College Women’s Lacrosse
Harford at WVU Potomac State, 4 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball
Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament
St. Frances Academy vs. St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes School, 4 p.m.
Cathedral vs. Paul VI, 5:45 p.m.
DeMatha vs. Bishop Walsh, 7:30 p.m.
Rock Creek Christian Academy vs. Gonzaga College, 9:15 p.m.
West Virginia Class AA Co-Region finals
Frankfort at Fairmont Senior, 7 p.m.
North Marion at Keyser, 7 p.m.
