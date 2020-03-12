Thursday's Sports Roundup

Nave sets Mount Saint Mary’s record
EMMITSBURG — Carter Nave, a former student athlete at Allegany, broke the Mount Saint Mary’s University all-time record in the indoor pole vault with a vault of 16-feet, 7-inches at the IC4A Championship in Boston on Sunday.
The previous record of 16-feet, 2-inches was set Jan. 24, 2004, by David Hinton.
NBA suspends season until further notice
MIAMI (AP) — The NBA has suspended its season “until further notice” after a Utah Jazz player tested positive Wednesday for the coronavirus, a move that came only hours after the majority of the league’s owners were leaning toward playing games without fans in arenas.
Now there will be no games at all, at least for the time being. A person with knowledge of the situation said the Jazz player who tested positive was center Rudy Gobert. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither the league nor the team confirmed the presumptive positive test.
NWSL announces TV deal with CBS
CHICAGO (AP) — The National Women’s Soccer League has agreed to a multiyear broadcast deal with CBS that will put both the season opener and the championship game on network television.
Fourteen additional games will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network and 71 will be available on the CBS All Access streaming service. Twenty-four matches also will be streamed on Twitch.
“We are excited to work with CBS with its rich history, tradition and storied innovation to utilize the power of their multiple platforms to reach more fans. We also are eager to team up with Twitch to showcase the brightest stars in the sport,” NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird said in a statement. “These partnerships will continue to amplify the NWSL and its teams on a national and international stage.”
The deal gives the league a stable broadcast partner. After the U.S. women’s national team won the World Cup in France last summer, ESPN broadcast a number of games on its channels. Before that, the league had a partnership with A+E Networks that included a game of the week aired on the Lifetime channel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.